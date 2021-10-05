“Tom Cruise also lies that he does the stunts!” The stuntman commented on the scandalous video of Polina Gagarina

It is worth noting that the sister of Christina Asmus is right that Gagarina is far from the only artist who decided to keep silent about the work of stuntmen on the site. Even Hollywood stars do not disdain this.

– There are some extreme actors, but these are, as a rule, men who really do some tricks on the site, but not difficult ones, – Igor Panin, a stuntman, a member of the World Stunt Academy (USA) and President of the Extreme Sports Federation, told us … – Although, there were cases when the artists even, jumping from the bedside table or table, broke their legs. Therefore, often, when an actor is even ready to do a trick, the director does not allow him.

Whoever says anything about Tom Cruise, who, according to legend, climbs a rock or an airplane himself, this is absurd! I would never believe that an artist who costs about $ 2 million a day to shoot would perform a deadly stunt. Whatever insurance there is, it can simply be blown away by the air stream and hit against the aircraft fuselage. When action films are filmed, it is simply beneficial for the producer to create a beautiful aura and say that the actor did everything himself.

Igor Panin immediately realized that Polina Gagarina in her video did not jump out of the car.

“She is a star, she has a different function,” our interlocutor continues. “If something happens to her, it will be a huge problem. God be with him, with the clip, but who will sing then ?! Producers will lose a lot of money in this case. Therefore, they, as a rule, do not allow artists to perform stunts on the set.

In our school of stuntmen there are also beautiful stunt girls, similar to Polina and other famous singers. As for the degree of complexity of the trick performed in the video, I can tell you that every trick is dangerous. It so happens that in sports schools, people, performing simple somersaults, break their necks and no ambulance has time. Although, it would seem, young bones … Each trick is training, training and more training!