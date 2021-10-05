Tom Cruise met with Gorbachev: a wave of deepfakes covered the Internet :: News :: TV Center

Videos are processed by artificial intelligence programs

Have you heard how Tom Cruise ran into Mikhail Gorbachev? And how did Elon Musk sing Russian songs, dreaming of his own spaceships? A video with Tom Cruise, who demonstrates his talents, is gaining popularity on the Web. And he remembers a chance meeting with the first president of the USSR.

A historical sensation thundered throughout Tik-Tok. Then I went to social networks and settled on the pages of information sites. The most meticulous ones doubted. Something Cruz looked younger and seemed to grow taller?











And the British queen, who, after completing her Christmas televised address to the cast, suddenly started dancing right in the frame? Unexpectedly pop-up videos force us to rethink history. Elon Musk, with his passion to surf the Universe, once poured out his longing for space in a vocal and instrumental ensemble

All this, in a word, is a deepfake. Once upon a time, Elvis Presley lookalike shows drew crowds. Then came the turn of concerts of long-gone stars. Holographic figures reproduce quite well the idols of the past eras on the stage. The time when photographs of famous people and celebrities were simply brought to life is the final day.

Special programs with artificial intelligence can now be downloaded for free. And now you are already turning into a star, and you are addressing the world in a completely different status. The deepfake works so smoothly that the thought does not arise that we have a walking simulacrum in front of us.

The Tom Cruise that allegedly chatted with Mikhail Gorbachev is exactly the product of the deepfake. And it is still unknown who it really is. A tall handsome man from California or a mother of many children receiving food stamps. Artificial intelligence will turn anyone into a standard. It is not known whether the stars, including Cruz, will sue for exploiting the image. But the trend is set. And soon everyone, reincarnated as a star, will be able to easily chat in the frame with the brightest characters from the socialite or with the heroes of history. And many will believe. Reality has become elastic.

Who can tell now whether it is me or a deepfake. And who among us really exists – when in reality everything is not the way it really is?

