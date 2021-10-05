Tom Cruise threw a tantrum on set over a branch

London, April 30. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise tried to relax in between filming the new Mission: Impossible movie, but the noise of a branch banging against the roof of his trailer pissed the star off.

While filming on a windy field in North Yorkshire, the actor resented and threw a massive sling because there were tree branches hanging around. It turned out that the star was not happy with the noise they made, especially during his breaks between scenes. Reported by the Mirror.

“There is nothing that Tom cannot come to terms with. So imagine how puzzled everyone was when such a fuss arose around the tree. Apparently, the noise was becoming unbearable, and he could no longer tolerate it, ”- said the source.

After this incident, specialists were called in and cut down the branches hanging over the trailer. The source also said that the actor was unhappy with the fact that locals constantly came to the set, who were curious to see how the film was being shot.

American actor Tom Cruise performed a deadly stunt on the roof of a moving train. During the filming of the seventh part of the Mission Impossible franchise, 58-year-old Tom Cruise personally played in a scene of a fight on the roof of a moving train. Filming took place in Yorkshire, England.