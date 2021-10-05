Trailer for LGBT rom-com featuring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis appeared online

The film was directed by Clea DuVall, best known for her work on the TV series Finding Alaska and the film Intervention. She also wrote the script for the tape with actress Mary Holland. The camera was directed by John Galeserian and the soundtrack was written by Tegan and Sara.

A trailer for the LGBT-rom-com Christmas The Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart and Black Mirror star Mackenzie Davis, has surfaced online. The film will be available on Hulu streaming service from November 25th.

The romantic comedy follows the Christmas holidays that a lesbian couple decided to spend with the conservative parents of one of the girls. The Harper family is unaware of their daughter’s sexual orientation, so she introduces her friend Abby to them as a roommate.

The fact that DuVall will release a Christmas LGBT rom-com this year became known in September, when People magazine published the first pictures from the set. In addition to Stewart and Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Jake McDorman, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber and other actors starred in the film.

In the near future, Kristen Stewart will also play Princess Diana in the new film by Pablo Larrain “Spencer”. In addition, on Netflix, you can already watch the director’s work of the actress – a short film from the series “Homemade”.