Travolta, Reeves and 8 other actors who saved their careers with one successful role

Every actor wants his films to be successful. But sometimes it happens that one film after another leads to a box office failure, critics write devastating reviews, and instead of nominations for an Oscar, films receive the Golden Raspberry. To break the cycle of failure, actors need to show their skills and take part in a real masterpiece.

This is exactly what the heroes of this article did. Each of them managed to restart their careers and return the love of the audience.

Keanu Reeves

After the success of The Matrix, viewers expected Keanu Reeves to play equally striking roles. Unfortunately, the actor disappointed his fans. The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) was nominated for the Golden Raspberry Anti-Prize for Worst Prequel, Remake or Sequel of 2008.

“47 Ronin” (2013) was a box-office flop, disappointing with an inarticulate plot. His role in the action movie John Wick (2014) helped Keanu regain the love of his viewers and critics. This $ 20 million film grossed $ 86 million.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds’ career went downhill in the 2010s. The film “Green Lantern” was a failure, and its rating on IMDb was only 5.5 out of 10. The actor admitted that after playing this role, he was not offered many other projects. But Reynolds was saved by another superhero movie – the black comedy Deadpool (IMDb-8 rating), which remained the highest-grossing R-rated movie until the Joker premiere in 2019.

Matthew McConaughey

In the 2000s, McConaughey got stuck in mid-range romantic comedies. It seemed to many that roles in films such as “Wedding Planner” (IMDb Rating – 5.3), “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (IMDb Rating – 6.4), “Love and Other Troubles” (IMDb Rating – 5.6) were its limit. But in 2013, Matthew proved he was capable of more.

The Dallas Buyers Club film was released, which brought Matthew the Academy Award for Best Actor. Further evidence that McConaughey is capable of playing complex dramatic roles has become a real detective series.

Winona Ryder

In the 1990s, Winona Ryder experienced a rise in her career, but by the 2000s, she was almost forgotten. The films “Autumn in New York” (2000) and “Mr. Deeds” (2002) were nominated for the anti-award “Golden Raspberry”. But her participation in the TV series “Stranger Things” helped her return to the list of the best actresses.

Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr. did not shine brightly in the 1990s and early 2000s. The comedies Only You (1994) and Two Girls and a Guy (1998) barely scored 5 out of 10 on IMDb. The film “Iron Man” was his salvation. With a budget of $ 140 million, this action movie grossed $ 585 million worldwide.

Jim carrey

In the 2010s, almost every second role of Jim Carrey was unsuccessful. The thriller Dark Crimes received 0% critical acclaim on Rotten Tomatoes, while the comedy Dumb and Dumber to scored slightly more at 30%. In 2018, the actor decided to return to television. It was a good decision because it was Kidding, which took Carrie’s career to the next level. The project received 2 Golden Globe nominations.

Jennifer Lopez

In 2010, Jennifer Lopez nearly won the Golden Raspberry Anti-Prize for Worst Actress of the Decade. There were indeed more than enough mediocre works in her filmography. Gigli (IMDb – 2.5) and Plan B (IMDb rating-5.4) didn’t impress viewers. Everything changed in 2020. Lopez received a role in the film Strippers and a Golden Globe nomination.

Robert Pattison

After his participation in “Twilight”, few people perceived Pattinson as a serious actor. The crime drama “Good Time” helped Robert to start a new round of his career. The film was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. This was followed by invitations to serious projects.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore became famous at the age of 7 thanks to her participation in Steven Spielberg’s science fiction film “Alien”. But then it was difficult for the actress to surpass herself. The films Far From Home (rating – 5.6), Poison Ivy (rating – 5.4), and Crazy Love (rating – 5.4) did not become cult films.

Viewers started talking about Drew again after the release of the thriller Scream. With a budget of $ 14 million, he grossed $ 103 million at the box office.

John Travolta

After successful work in a number of films from the 70s (such as Saturday Night Fever, Grease), John Travolta’s career began to decline in the 80s. For example, Lost received no positive critical reviews. “Pulp Fiction” helped Travolta return to the list of the most popular actors. This film won Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe awards and became truly a cult film.