Tsar-punk, Kate Winslet and witches: which TV shows to watch in April

Yaroslav Zabaluev

For BBC

April 1, 2021

Photo author, Amediatek Photo caption, “Meir from Easttown”: Kate Winslet plays a detective from a small American town

We are talking about the most interesting news of the series season in April. Netflix is ​​releasing fantasy inspired by Russian history, Kate Winslet is investigating a murder in Pennsylvania, Katie Sagal is played by Erin Brockovich, and African Americans are fighting not only racism, but also ghosts.

“Toy for adults” (Made for Love)

April 1, HBO Max, in Russia – more.tv

Christine Millioti became famous thanks to the TV series “How I Met Your Mother”, where she played, in fact, the title “Mom”, who remained invisible for most of the show.

The actress is now confidently emerging from the shadows of her stellar role – first with one of the best comedies of last year, Hang in Palm Springs, and now with a full starring role in the HBO series Max.

In Toy For Adults, Millioti plays Hazel Green, a woman who runs away from her husband after ten years of marriage. However, it turns out that getting away from the faithful is not so easy, since he managed to implant an ultra-modern chip into her brain, which not only tracks her location, but also allows her to control Hazel’s actions from a distance. Her father, who has been living in the desert with an android girl, is taken to help the heroine.

“Rebel”

Annie Bello (Katie Sagal) is a brazen and tenacious lawyer without a law degree, the last hope of those who do not have money for expensive lawyers. The series “Rebel”, invented by the creator of “Grey’s Anatomy” Christa Vernoff, is based not so much on the biography as on the character of Erin Brockovich, a famous human rights activist.

Stephen Soderbergh’s film about Erin’s struggle with the Pacific Gas and Electric Company at the turn of the millennium won an Oscar for Julia Roberts. Among the producers of “Rebel” is Brockovich herself, and her new alter-ego on the screen is the brilliant character actress and star of “Sons of Anarchy” Katie Sagal. In addition, Andy Garcia, who played the heroine’s boss, got the first big (that is, not a guest) role on television here.

Kung Fu

For the first time the series “Kung Fu” appeared on American television screens in the 1970s. The starring role of a Shaolin monk bringing order to 19th century America made David Carradine a star and provided him with the title villain in Tarantino’s Kill Bill.

Recently, the story of this project, according to legend, was originally invented by Bruce Lee, re-emerged in connection with the TV series “Warrior”, which is based on just the original idea of ​​Bruce.

The new “Kung Fu” is a reboot of the original series, only this time we are talking about a Chinese woman of American origin Nicky (Olivia Liang), who is returning to modern San Francisco after studying in Shaolin. Instead of a quiet life, of course, adventure awaits her: she has to protect her family and escape from the killer who has already killed her teacher.

“They” (Them)

Already at the level of the title, this series makes a beautiful pair with Jordan Peele’s film “Us” – even if the film and the series talk about the same problem of racial segregation, and even using similar artistic methods.

The Amazon series focuses on an African American family who moved to a Los Angeles suburb and immediately faced hatred from their white neighbors. However, it soon became clear that the heroes’ problems were not limited to racism – otherworldly creatures lived in their house, who were also not happy with their new neighbors.

After the private screenings of the first episodes, American critics rushed to give the series the title of “great social show.”

The Nevers

April 11, HBO, in Russia – “Amediateka”

Of course, April will not be complete without Victorian Gothic fantasy. In August 1896, as a result of mysterious events, women with supernatural powers began to appear in London.

Photo author, Amediatek

The widow Amalia Tru (Laura Donnelly) and the young inventor Penance Adair (Anne Skelly) stand up to protect the gifted “orphans” (as they are now called). “The Incredibles” are announced as a mix of fantasy action and philosophical drama, and such announcements are quite credible, given that the showrunner of the project was Joss Whedon, who got his hand in the genre back in the days of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”.

Mare of Easttown

April 18, HBO, in Russia – “Amediateka”

The last time Kate Winslet appeared on television was exactly ten years ago – and Todd Haynes’s “Mildred Pierce” was recorded by many in the category of “instant classics”, and Stephen King himself admired Kate’s performance. Obviously, the actress perfectly understands the level of influence of television in the modern world, so she is selective about the choice of roles there.

Photo author, Amediatek

This time, Winslet will play Mary Shean, a female detective from a small town in Pennsylvania, who has to combine the investigation of a brutal murder with solving personal problems. The dynamics of the six-part film is directed by Craig Zobel, who in 2019 featured an excellent thriller “The Hunt”.

Shadow and Bone

Alina Starkova (Jesse Mei Li) is an orphan who grew up in a country called Ravka. The state is divided in two by a strip of darkness in which monsters-volcra live, which only local wizards – Grisha can cope with.

One day, Alina, the cartographer of Ravka’s army, falls into a meat grinder in Shady Canyon and discovers the power of a sun spell. Now this suddenly awakened magic is the country’s main hope for reunification and victory over darkness.

“Shadow and Bone” is an adaptation of the fantasy bestseller of the same name by writer Lee Bardugo, inspired by the study of Russian history. Bardugo herself calls the genre of her books (the second novel is called “The Six of Crows”) “punk king.” “Shadow and Bone” is already tipped as a competitor to “The Witcher”, and there is no reason to doubt its success in Russia.

The Innocent

Spanish dramas are the most important part of the national export. The local telecine gives freshness to the hardened genres, makes them unpredictable. This time we are talking about the next fruit of Netflix’s collaboration with the writer Harlan Coben (we also recommend the Polish detective series “In a Dense Forest” written by him).