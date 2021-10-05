Tsar-punk, Kate Winslet and witches: which TV shows to watch in April

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
27

  • Yaroslav Zabaluev
  • For BBC

Kate Winslet as Mary Shean

Photo author, Amediatek

Photo caption,

“Meir from Easttown”: Kate Winslet plays a detective from a small American town

We are talking about the most interesting news of the series season in April. Netflix is ​​releasing fantasy inspired by Russian history, Kate Winslet is investigating a murder in Pennsylvania, Katie Sagal is played by Erin Brockovich, and African Americans are fighting not only racism, but also ghosts.

“Toy for adults” (Made for Love)

April 1, HBO Max, in Russia more.tv

Christine Millioti became famous thanks to the TV series “How I Met Your Mother”, where she played, in fact, the title “Mom”, who remained invisible for most of the show.

The actress is now confidently emerging from the shadows of her stellar role – first with one of the best comedies of last year, Hang in Palm Springs, and now with a full starring role in the HBO series Max.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here