TVL in DeFi on various blockchains is approaching 200 billion. Ethereum’s share is 69% | Blockchain24

While the cryptoeconomy has shown decent growth during the first week of October, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token range has made huge profits. In addition, the total value recorded in DeFi protocols has grown from $ 171 billion to $ 195 billion over the past two weeks, an increase of more than 14%.

The meteoric rise of DeFi tokens has pushed the total value locked into Dapps to $ 195 billion, with Axie Infinity (AXS) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) seeing maximum profits.

All digital currency markets have seen some growth this week, and all DeFi coins and smart contract platform tokens have grown significantly over the past seven days. Weekly numbers show that crypto assets like QTUM are up 42%, Terra (LUNA) is up 37%, Binance Coin (BNB) is up 23%, and Solana (SOL) is up 22%.

Other notable double-digit seven-day wins include tokens such as Arweave (AR), DYDX, Hedera (HBAR) and VeChain (VET). Two mega gains this week include Axie Infinity (AXS), which rose 119.8%, and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which rose 92.3% over the past seven days.

The new DeFi boom?



On Monday, October 4, 2021, according to defillama.com, the default DeFi Protocols Total Locked Value (TVL) is $ 195.88 billion, up more than 14% since September 18.

Curve Protocol (CRV) ranks first at the time of writing, amassing 7.52% of total TVL volume with about 14.71 billion in locked value, followed by $ 14.65 billion in the AAVE protocol. While five blockchains are Curve compatible, only three can connect to Aave.

Ethereum captures 69% of Defi TVL, while alternative blockchains control approximately 26%.

Ethereum (ETH) still has the largest amount of funds in terms of TVL for various blockchains with $ 135.05 billion to date, or 69.2% of the total DeFi total value blocked. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) TVL numbers show around $ 17.03 billion. The TVL of the BSC protocol is only 12.59% of the total total value locked on the ETH blockchain.

Total Value Locked On Multiple DeFi Chains Approaching $ 200 Billion – Ethereum’s Dominance Of TVL 69%



12 largest DeFi blockchains by total blocked value as of October 4, 2021 according to defillama.com statistics.

BSC is followed by such chains as Solana ($ 11.5 billion), Terra ($ 10.07 billion), Polygon ($ 4.6 billion), Avalanche ($ 4 billion), Fantom ($ 2.31 billion) and Waves ($ 1.85 billion), respectively. Between Waves TVL and Binance Smart Chain TVL, the seven blockchains account for 26.15% of the $ 195 billion.

Curve is currently the leading decentralized exchange (DEX) according to the defillama.com dashboard, followed by Sushiswap, Pancakeswap, Uniswap, Balancer and Saber respectively.

Support for multiple networks is becoming an important feature for DeFi protocols. Three of the aforementioned DEX platforms (Saber, Pancakeswap, Uniswap) are single-chain DEX applications, while Curve connects to five crypto networks. Sushiswap is 13 blockchain compatible and Balancer is 3 blockchain compatible.