Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder, broadcast of the third fight, where and how to watch

On the night of October 9-10, one of the main fights of the year in professional boxing will take place. Tyson Fury for the third time will converge with Deontay Wilder… Last time the Gypsy King destroyed the Bronze Bomber, but the second will not calm down. It may seem that Wilder has drawn conclusions and is ready to get revenge? No, everything is much simpler and more prosaic.

Initially this year, everyone was in anticipation of the unification fight for the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua… And the parties were close to an agreement, but then Wilder intervened demanding a third fight. Thanks to the pandemic, due to which all the terms of the appeal were shifted, the American was able, in the literal sense of the word, to sue another fight with his abuser. Do you think that self-esteem has started to play in Bronze? No, the feeling of a pinching wallet began to play in him.

The thing is, Wilder only needs a third fight because of the money. The price of the issue is $ 20 million. He understands that he will no longer see the big money and titles that fighters own, who are much stronger and better than the Bronze Bomber. Now, if you were in Wilder’s place, would you agree to enter the ring with a man who will definitely destroy you, but you are guaranteed $ 20 million for this? An American behaved like a typical businessman and chased after a long ruble, more precisely, a dollar. This was confirmed by Fury himself in an interview. Gary Neville…

We can end it all, but we won’t, because Wilder is not only an overrated fighter, as Fury proved twice, but also a pathetic weak-willed coward. Remember the debate on BT Sport before the first fight, when they were sitting at the same table and doing thrash talk? Recall how Fury won the first round. Then Tyson stated the following:

“After what you just said (about the fact that now is the time and era of Wilder), you are already defeated, you have lost. I outplayed you, I already did it in Dusseldorf and I will do it again in America. You can’t beat me. ”

“People like you know nothing. Today I came here with the thought that I would see a person like me. But I did not see this and realized, sitting at this table, that you are much worse than you seem. It will not be difficult for me to win this fight. I’ve beat people like you many times. I face people like you every day. ”

Deontay couldn’t think of anything better than yelling “There’s only one Bronze Bomber” in response. It seems he lost to Fury back then. In response, the Gypsy King noted that he saw an alter ego that Wilder was bragging about. Tyson pissed him off in 15 minutes. It seems that Jose Mourinho has a serious competitor in mind games.

The video is available on the BT Sport Youtube channel. Video rights reserved by BT Sport.

Let’s go further. We will not retell their first meeting and even the great 12th round, when Fury made the comeback of the century. But we’ll give you some flashbacks. Tyson then not only resisted and turned the course of the last three minutes, but also broke the self-confident and pompous puncher on a psychological level. Just think: Wilder, known for his predatory instinct, was unable to extinguish the shocked prey, so he ended up himself mentally swam under the yoke of the Gypsy.

One episode after the end of the fight before the announcement of the referee’s verdict is very important here. When Fury approached Wilder to pay tribute for the fight, the American could not look his counterpart in the eye, because he understood his doom. At that moment, the Bomber was broken and demoralized. You can see this for yourself from the video linked to the episode itself.

The video is available on the Premier Boxing Champions Youtube channel. Video rights reserved by Premier Boxing Champions.





Forget Canelo and Joshua. Tyson Fury is the best in modern boxing

Therefore, it was surprising to see Deontay as the favorite in the rematch according to the bookmakers. But Wilder continued to show his vulnerability by going out to press conferences and into the ring wearing various horrific masks that were designed only to scare young children. Behind this screen, Bronze tried to hide his fears, so as not to show his frightened expression in front of the Gypsy king again. Moreover, Fury knows how to read emotions from the faces of opponents, which he uses brilliantly.





Fury is king! Tyson defeated the fearsome world champion and took the throne again

And then the second fight happened, Wilder, like a true coward, entered the ring in a knightly costume made of sequins, weighing 20 kg. And he was wearing another mask, which inspired, rather, not fear, but laughter in the corner of Fury, because they perfectly understood what the American was made of. He was so scared that he decided to hide behind 20 kg of extra mass and walk in it to the ring for several minutes. What a genius!





Too expensive show-off. Wilder thinks he lost his world champion belt due to suit

What’s next? Do you think Wilder will change his mind and will no longer go out in his expensive, meaningless and pretentious outfits? You shouldn’t hope. He again decided to “shock” the world with his taste and promised another bright performance. This, if anything, Wilder talked about going into the ring, and not about what will be in the ring. Everything is clear there. And before the third fight, Deontay decided to isolate himself from Fury at a press conference at the Staples Center, where they stood face to face wearing on-ear headphones. Apparently, he is offended by Fury’s words. About such people usually say “the truth is an eyesore.”

When it comes to true maestros of their craft, Bronze is lost and broken. He has no game plan and never will, because he is a one-hit man. If the blow hits the target, he is the king, and if not, then he is a pitiful fool. When Wilder is bullied and insulted by petty bloggers, he is ready to wear at least a superhero cloak and punish the ragamuffin. That’s the whole phenomenon of Deontay Wilder, protector of minors, threats to taxi drivers, bloggers, jornimans and, most importantly, he is an overrated fighter who has no place in boxing history. On October 9th we will forget who Deontay Wilder is.