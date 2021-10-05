https://ria.ru/20210907/mayning-1748984139.html

Video cards rise in price again due to Ethereum miners

Video cards rise in price again due to Ethereum miners – Russia news today

Video cards rise in price again due to Ethereum miners

The increase in the value of the Ethereum cryptocurrency triggered a new round of video card shortages. The situation in the largest mining market is reported by MyDrivers. RIA Novosti, 09/07/2021

2021-09-07T11: 22

2021-09-07T11: 22

2021-09-07T11: 22

the science

technologies

amd, inc.

nvidia corporation

Computer techologies

cryptocurrency

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152587/60/1525876046_0:143:3134:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_6730dfec524d7092a50d5c6da6486b0c.jpg

MOSCOW, September 7 – RIA Novosti. The increase in the value of the Ethereum cryptocurrency triggered a new round of video card shortages. The situation in the largest mining market is reported by MyDrivers. Chinese miners again turned their attention to video cards after the price of “ether” rose to a record $ 4,300. For altcoin mining, video adapters are used, the profitability of farms has doubled in the last month alone. Due to increased demand in China, there is already a shortage of “hardware” – with a 20 percent rise in prices, many NVIDIA and AMD video cards have disappeared from sale. Russian video cards are also getting more expensive. So, if in August the GeForce RTX 3060 could be purchased for 60 thousand rubles, now the video adapter is estimated at 80 thousand rubles – the price tags returned to the indicators of the spring of 2021.

https://ria.ru/20210906/mayning-1748893080.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152587/60/1525876046_202 0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29151ba6ec54a484de6e7e28cf703a9f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

technology, amd, inc., nvidia corporation, computer technology, cryptocurrency