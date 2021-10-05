https://ria.ru/20210617/diesel-1737241759.html
Vin Diesel hinted that he will appear in the sequels to "Avatar"
MOSCOW, June 17 – RIA Novosti. American actor Vin Diesel, in a conversation with MTV reporter Josh Horowitz, hinted that he may appear in the sequels to the blockbuster “Avatar”, which James Cameron is working on. ScreenCrush reminds fans and media alike for years that the Fast and Furious star will play a key role in the sequel to one of the highest grossing films in cinematic history. Now Horowitz asked Diesel directly whether to expect him in the Avatar sequels. At this, the actor smiled broadly and replied to the journalist: “We met with him (meaning Cameron), but have not filmed yet.” The reporter immediately focused on the word “more” and again asked the question: “So will Vin Diesel appear in the sequels to Avatar? Diesel did not reveal who he will play in which film. The premiere of the blockbuster Avatar 2 is scheduled for December 2022. and Avatar 3 for 2024. Much of the action is expected to take place underwater, with protagonists Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) having to save their family.
