Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Natalie Emmanuel on the “live” posters of “Fast and the Furious 9”

The creators of the movie saga attracted the attention of the audience in an unusual way.

American action movie “Fast and Furious 9” from director Justin Lin will hit big screens in late spring. To remind movie fans of the upcoming premiere, the creators of the tape have released a series of animated posters depicting the characters of the blockbuster.

On the “live” posters, fans of the movie saga can see the heroes of the film performed by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Natalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Ludacris, Tyreese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Son Gun. The video itself will be released today, April 14.

Recall that the plot of the next “Fast and the Furious” unfolds around the insidious cyber terrorist Cypher. She, as the viewer already remembers, escaped punishment at the end of the last film. In the next episode, Cypher will try to commit an act of revenge, for which she will team up with her evil younger brother Dominic Jacob.

Cypher and Dominic’s main goal is to end Toretto and his loyal team of riders. However, the latter are not going to give up quickly. To defeat the criminal, the heroes embark on a journey full of dangers and trials around the world.

The premiere of “Fast and the Furious 9” in Russian cinemas will take place on May 25. This is a month earlier than at the “homeland” of the film. In the United States, viewers will be able to see the action movie only on June 25.

Photo source: Archives of press services

Author: Veronika Alpatova