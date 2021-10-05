Wait: Jolie first published her picture on Instagram

TBILISI, 17 Sep – Sputnik. American actress Angelina Jolie first published her photo on Instagram: the star told how her week went. Jolie avoided social networks for many years and only thanks to the paparazzi fans could watch her life. But recently, the actress changed her anger to mercy and started an Instagram page. First, she shared a snapshot of her daughters, and now she decided to show herself. The star of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” posted a shot of posing with gymnasts in a stylish way. Jolie wore a tight black top and a long white skirt. Loose hair and natural makeup gave the look a natural look. The actress dedicated her picture to the brave athletes who faced bullying and harassment and the ex-doctor of the US national team Larry Nassar. Fans supported the star’s message and complimented her appearance.

TBILISI, 17 Sep – Sputnik. American actress Angelina Jolie first published her photo on Instagram: the star told how her week went.

Jolie avoided social networks for many years and only thanks to the paparazzi fans could watch her life. But recently, the actress changed her anger to mercy and started an Instagram page.

First, she shared a snapshot of her daughters, and now she decided to show herself. The star of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” posted a shot of posing with gymnasts in a stylish way.

Jolie wore a tight black top and a long white skirt. Loose hair and natural makeup gave the look a natural look. The actress dedicated her picture to the brave athletes who faced bullying and harassment and the ex-doctor of the US national team Larry Nassar.

Fans supported the star’s message and complimented her appearance.

