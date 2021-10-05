what goals does Brad Pitt pursue in the fight against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s fierce custody battle has played out in the courtroom for the past five years since their 2016 divorce.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Cinema for Peace)

Most recently, the stars received joint custody of their children by decision of private judge John Oderkirk, who oversaw the case, ruling in Brad’s favor. It is argued that the well-being of children and the desire to spend more time with them was at the center of everything Brad did.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt with children (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

A source told Metro: “This decision was a significant step towards getting Brad to finally get custody, but the process is still ongoing. The welfare of children has been and remains his priority. He wants to spend more time with them. He kept everything secret, and this decision became public only after the response from the other side was passed on to the AP. “

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images)

It is clear that Angelina plans to appeal against the joint custody decision made in recent weeks. As a reminder, their relationship ended when the Hollywood actress filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Note, recently the media started talking about the actor’s new romance.