what happened to Jennifer Lopez’s daughter

13-year-old Emma Anthony has changed dramatically over the past year. So much so that we ourselves almost missed how from a little girl in a pink dress she became a green-haired teenager.









Until recently, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was considered the main difficult teenager in Hollywood. That only are her “boy” images and a firm intention to change sex. But recently, she passed the turn of the 15th birthday, and the daughter of Angelina and Brad embarked on the path of femininity and even began to add pink clothes to her wardrobe.

Now, apparently, Emma Anthony, the 13-year-old daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Mark Anthony, has taken over the title of difficult teenager. This is exactly the case when the stellar genes created something wonderful: a year ago, Emma could be calmly set as an example in any area of ​​life. Talented, collected, disciplined, not arrogant – let’s be honest, it was very pleasant to watch her grow up.

Emma never had problems with femininity: Lopez said that the girl always asked her to dress her up in pink dresses. The singer also did not intend to make living models of high fashion out of children, so she calmly took the fact that, having matured, Emma chose something for herself in the mass market. Until the age of seven, they were all rainbows and unicorns.









By the age of 11, Emma consolidated her stellar status by performing with her mother at the Super Bowl. Imagine going on stage and singing for a broadcast watched by a hundred million people! But she did it and did it perfectly: the girl inherited a soft voice from her father and a natural ability to stay in front of cameras from her mother.

Jennifer is a strict mother, so she takes her daughter’s musical education seriously, but it bears fruit – no one has any complaints about Emma’s talent.

Last year, daughter Lopez also received the title of “little angel” for writing a book on religion. Emma became the author of a collection of daily prayers, which she herself practices, and called it “Lord, help me!” According to the young writer, the book is intended for children from three to seven years old and is designed to “help families find the peace and strength of faith.”

Then a pandemic struck, and we hardly saw Emma. The teenager almost did not appear in paparazzi photos for obvious reasons, and there are not too many pictures with her daughter on Lopez’s Instagram to track all the changes. Yes, Emma got her hair cut short and now wears curly hair, so what?









But Jennifer’s last exit with her daughter presented us with a completely unexpected sight: the little angel became a cute imp! Emma dyed her hair green and opted for a messy mane over her usual styled hairstyle. Pink dresses, obviously, no longer have room in the teenager’s wardrobe, they have not been replaced by shapeless jeans and canvas bags.

Apparently, Lopez decided to give her daughter the opportunity to express herself. In general, why not, because adolescence is the most optimal period of searching, which will still overtake the girl. Recently, in an interview, Jennifer said that she brings up her children with strong personalities and tries to avoid “female” clichés in relation to Emma.

“I don’t want to instill in her the idea that if you don’t get married, you will be unhappy for the rest of your life,” the singer explained. The daughter, by the way, later admitted to her that she was not at all sure that she would ever tie the knot. So the decision of Emma to live and be happy exclusively for herself is obvious, and in it she clearly succeeds.









