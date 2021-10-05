What happens in the KHL, October 4, CSKA has problems with attack, how long will Bragin work in SKA

Traditionally, on Mondays, we present our view of some of the events of the past week in Russian hockey.

What awaits SKA after the revolutionary decision on the head coach of the Russian national team?

The reshuffle of the head coach of the Russian national team has become the main topic of the last seven days. Recall that the FHR expert council recommended Alexey Zhamnov for this position, and, probably, there should no longer be any doubts that this particular specialist will take our team to Beijing.

But even if suddenly something fails again or is replayed, now we can safely say that Valery Bragin – still the current head coach of the national team – will lose his post. He, in fact, was not even considered as a mentor of the national team at a tournament with the participation of all the strongest hockey players on the planet.





Zhamnov is a compromise option in the war of clans. How the coach was chosen for the Russian national team

And that’s what happens then. Bragin loses his position in the national team, but so far he remains in charge of SKA. For the first time in five years, more than one person will be the coach of Russia and the coach of the St. Petersburg club. And this is a very interesting topic in the context of discussions about the future of the army.

Ideology Roman Rotenberg – the main person in SKA and the Russian national team – all previous years was this: the coach of the national team must also work in the club, and certainly in SKA. Like, this helps the mentor to stay in good shape and constantly keep in sight of the candidates for the national team, who, as is commonly believed, mostly play in St. Petersburg. Now this ideology had to be changed under the pressure of circumstances, because everyone (and Rotenberg too) understood that Bragin would simply not be able to play the role of head coach at the Olympics with the participation of NHL players.

And now SKA has a coach freed from the national team. But Bragin in the St. Petersburg club at one time ended up exclusively because of the obligatory combination of posts! After all, this is far from the strongest specialist in club hockey even in Russia, and SKA is unlikely to win the Gagarin Cup with him. Especially in a tournament where there is at least Igor Nikitin and Bob Hartley…



Related news Rating of KHL coaches: Nikitin immediately became the leader, Canadian Peters is falling lower and lower

I immediately had a question: how long will Bragin hold out in SKA now? And I don’t think it will take long. It may not even be finished until the end of the season. Because Valery Nikolaevich has no advantageous differences as a club coach. He has never won anything at the club level, he puts hockey to his teams very controversial, overly pragmatic, unseen. Yes, she loves and knows how to work with young people, but let’s be honest: for modern coaches, this is by no means a unique quality. In the conditions of a rigid salary cap, almost all specialists in the current KHL pay attention to the graduates of the system in one way or another.

Under Bragin, SKA will not receive any bread (result) or spectacles. It is clear that no one will just part with him in the middle of the season, and there are no adequate replacements on the horizon. Probably, Bragin, by inertia, will reach the status of the head coach of SKA until the end of the championship, after which they will part with him. Unless, of course, some miracle happens.

But which path will SKA take in the offseason? The point is that from the moment of dismissal Oleg Znarka in 2018, the Petersburg club (and, accordingly, the Russian national team) did not have the strongest specialists, but comfortable ones. Those who did not dare to prevent Rotenberg from building up their influence in the main team of the country. Under Bragin, it even came to the point that the head of staff turned into a coach, went to the bench and now “drives” from there.



Related news Bragin: the decision to release Askarov was general, Rotenberg told him: “Get ready, you go out”

Well, Rotenberg will continue to bend this line and sooner or later will personally lead the St. Petersburg club? From the outside it seems that everything is heading towards this. Or will SKA, which still possesses enormous financial and administrative resources, will nevertheless begin to invite the strongest specialists? Including foreign ones – especially if the army team will no longer have ties to the national team. This kind of revolution in SKA is possible (and the ideal moment is ripe), although with the current leadership of the Petersburgers it is difficult to believe in it.

Photo: Ilya Smirnov, photo.khl.ru

CSKA had big problems with the attack. But it’s too early to ask Fedorov about Soviet hockey!

CSKA forgot how to score. Yes, this is how a team with a powerful roster and a coach-apologist for Soviet hockey in terms of performance in the KHL is in seventh place from the bottom in the company of Admiral, Sochi, Amur and other clubs, whose budget is incommensurably smaller than the army budget. In the last matches, the red-blues have very sad goals: only one puck in regulation time for 11 periods.

What’s going on? Sergey Fedorov at the suggestion of the club’s veterans, he replaced Igor Nikitin just so that CSKA would move away from Igor Valerievich’s boring, dry style, but so far it turns out that the “new” army men have much more problems with the attack, plus together with Nikitin the system, discipline and reinforced concrete defense.

But, excuse me, weren’t the difficulties of CSKA read in the summer, immediately after Fedorov’s appointment? Let me remind you that this is a coach with zero independent work experience. Of course, Sergei Viktorovich has his own vision of the game, his own requirements, his own concept, but this is all theory. Practice, however, Fedorov receives only now, and the entire season for CSKA will be held under the sign of training this specialist, his getting used to the harsh realities of the life of the head coach.





How are the KHL rookie coaches doing? Fedorov surprises, Babenko squeezes out the maximum

It is foolish now to criticize Sergei Viktorovich for the absence of that very Soviet hockey. What Soviet hockey, he would have to figure out the basics of coaching! Relationships in the team, work on the bench during the match and in the locker room during breaks, general strategy. There is no end to material, and Fedorov is only at the beginning of the road to mastering it. So I am convinced that CSKA will chat all season. At some stage, it will turn out better (and in September there was already such a stage, at another – it seems that everything is completely bad.

Initially, I did not support the replacement of Nikitin with Fedorov, it seemed to me naive stupidity on the part of the army leadership, some kind of ridiculous search for good from good. But criticism of the new CSKA coach at the beginning of October also seems inappropriate to me. It was clear that the army team would have to be very difficult, but seriously ask Fedorov (both for the result and for the style) only at the end of the season.

Photo: Alexander Safonov, “Championship”

America saw two boring KHL matches

In the summer it became known that the KHL had signed a contract with two American broadcasters to broadcast our league matches overseas. In fact, it is a breakthrough step, but it is clear that in order to attract some interest in the KHL on the other side of the Atlantic (this is a priori very difficult), high-quality content is needed.

Unfortunately, the first pancakes came out lumpy. In October, the ESPN + TV company already showed two KHL meetings, and both turned out to be stubborn, tense, but completely uninspiring. Ak Bars first beat CSKA 2: 1 away, and then took the first round of the green derby with a score of 2: 0 at home.





Ak Bars has dried Salavat! The decisive mistake was made by the young defender of Ufa

KHL matches, where there are almost no world-famous stars left, can attract the North American audience only with fun, and in these games there was not even a trace of it. No, everything is good for the internal consumer – ice hockey from a knife, with intrigue to the end and all that. But it is very difficult to sell it on the foreign market. Now, if ESPN + suddenly showed a meeting in Podolsk, where Vityaz and SKA gave a cool story, 11 goals for two, a gorgeous shootout and an unexpected result …

But here, of course, you can’t guess, there can be no complaints against anyone. In addition, it’s a shame that these two games shown in America do not at all reflect the trends of the current season, which in September broke records for average performance and delighted with a large number of bright matches.

This month, 8 more KHL games will be shown overseas. There will be Dynamo Moscow, Magnitka and Salavat – the most spectacular clubs of this season. I would like to believe that they will not let you down and that their matches will be sold not only to the fans of these teams.