What is known about Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake

Любовь, мода 1950-х и Рита Морено.

The immortal story of Romeo and Juliet in a new (retro) way returns to the West Side.

Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort are the new Tony and Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story.

The trailer for the musical was released on Wednesday, and after a year of delay due to the COVID pandemic, the film is almost ready to be presented to a wide range of audiences.

The teaser is filled with scenes that showcase the Manhattan vibe of the 1950s and the familiar warring street gangs. The famous passionate song “Tonight” serves as the backdrop for the trailer.

Against the backdrop of many dancing colorful planes and sharks, Maria says to Tony, “I’ve never seen you before.” “You’re not Puerto Rican,” she asks curiously. “Is that okay?” Tony replies to her, already falling in love with Maria after just one meeting at a school dance party.

In another scene, Maria dons her iconic white dress with a red sash as she prepares to go out with her friend Anita and brother Bernardo.

Read also: Kanye West defends Kim Kardashian after the 2021 Met Gala

Even Rita Moreno, the star of the original 1961 film, appears in the teaser. She is also the executive producer of the new adaptation.

The original romantic drama was adapted from the 1957 Broadway musical by Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein.

The groundbreaking film won 10 Academy Awards in 1962, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Actress (Anita, performed by Rita Moreno) and Best Costume Design.

The 2021 version also stars Ariana DeBoz, David Alvarez, Mike Feist, Josh Andres Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll and Brian D’Arcy James.

It was announced last month that West Side Story would no longer air on Broadway. Producer of the show, Keith Horton, said that there will be no rebirth of Broadway after the hiatus, despite the fact that New York authorities announced in May that theaters could return to their usual work with 100% capacity on September 14.

“This difficult and painful decision was made after we explored all possible paths to a successful launch, and unfortunately realized that, for a number of reasons, reopening was not a practical proposition,” said Horton. “We thank all the brilliant creative artists who brought West Side Story to life at Broadway, even for such a short time, and especially the outstanding cast, 33 members of which made their Broadway debut in this production.”

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story hits theaters on December 10th.