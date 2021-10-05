What Leonardo DiCaprio Reads

Now let’s tell you what Leonardo DiCaprio is reading Is a true Hollywood legend. With some difficulty, he dropped the label of a hero-lover from the movie “Titanic” and established himself as an actor who can transform into any image. For a long time, the coveted Oscar statuette went straight from under his nose. However, luck still smiled at him: DiCaprio received the award in 2016 year for the lead role in the film by Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu “The Survivor”. Film filmed based on the book by American Michael Pahnke based on real events… Vegetarian Leo even ate raw meat. What can you not do to get used to the image of a character trying to save his life in the forest after being wounded by a bear.

Vby the way, not every role requires such cardinal sacrifices from the actor. When it comes to adapting books, in addition to the script, Leo must read the literary source. He did this in preparation for the shooting of the picture based on novel by Richard Yates “The Road of Change”… On the set, DiCaprio again worked with his longtime girlfriend Kate Winslet. If in “Titanic” young actors played lovers, whose love story was just incipient and so tragically cut short, then here they had to portray a long-married couple. The story of Frank and April Wheeler, extraordinary spouses living an ordinary life, fell in love with the audience. Film adaptation 2008 years made Yeats’s book a bestseller almost 50 years later years after the first publication.

Leo told Time magazine that he was curious to play in a film adaptation “The Great Gatsby” by Francis Scott Fitzgerald… Have he is admired by people like Jay Gatsby: those who made themselves from literally nothing and reached the top, rising from the bottom. At the same time, the hero – an absolute romantic, for whom wealth is below such higher values ​​as love and happiness.

The actor receives huge royalties for filming. He donates most of the sums received to charity. Unusually for other Hollywood beauties, Leo’s personal Instagram is 99% dedicated to the protection of endangered species, environmental issues and a huge number of social projects. V In one of the posts, he shared a new book by his colleague Jane Fonda. For a long time, the name of the actress has been associated not only with her work in films, but also with an active position on climate change. She just dedicated to the latter labor What Can I Do? My Path from Climate Despair to Action… V the title itself is the essence of the book: at first, Fonda fell into despair from the terrible picture of impending disaster. Then she found the strength to take the path of concrete actions to save the planet, which she told her readers about.

Leonardo DiCaprio, whose books are published with enviable regularity, in one interview noted that he would like to write about his career and charity work himself. Ohe even jokingly complained that it is a pity that there is no such person who would go and write down all the amazing events in his life. However, the star’s biographers do a good job without being directly next to her. Sophia Benois in the biography Leonardo DiCaprio. Half Russian groom “ does not consider it superfluous to remind once again that the Hollywood celebrity has Russian roots. A in the book “Being Leonardo DiCaprio” by Douglas White analyzes the phenomenon of the personality of an actor, in which a rebel and an exemplary son, a womanizer and a philanthropist coexist.