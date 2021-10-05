What men wore last week May 10-16: Ben Affleck, Michael B. Jordan, Levan Gorozia

1. Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck exchanges one comfortable thing for another: for several weeks in a row he appeared in public in a zip-up hoodie, and now wears a flannel shirt. What remains unchanged is the duo of straight jeans and sneakers. Ben prefers silhouettes made only from natural materials: in his collection you will find models in leather, suede and cotton textiles.

2. Michael B. Jordan

It’s time to remember one of the main natural shades – khaki. Moreover, Michael B. Jordan is already walking around in a combination of dark green. The actor opted for cargo pants and a chunky tee, and complemented the set with brown Jordan sneakers. Michael diluted this military composition with a bright Gucci jacket with a houndstooth print.

3. Henry Golding

This week Henry Golding decided to take us to the 1980s. To do this, he needed a shiny jacket with a turn-down collar and wide-leg trousers. From shoes, the actor preferred light sneakers (we hope that you have already got the same ones). We advise you to take note of the image of Henry: the outfit is ideal both for meeting friends at a bar, and for walking with your girlfriend.

4. Levan Goroziya

Levan Gorozia now has so many reasons for joy that we don’t even know which one to focus on. What we have no doubt about is the musician’s ability to combine shades. At the Evening Urgant Levan appeared in a very simple but stylish combination: he tried on loose-fitting brown trousers with a blue shirt and multi-colored Vans sneakers from the collection created by Anderson Pak. Guys, take an example from Gorozii: on his instagram you will find some more cool outfits for this season.

5. Shaka Smith

It seems that Shaka Smith is hinting that, firstly, it’s time to start preparing for the beach season (no, it’s not too late), and secondly, we all need a jersey T-shirt. The actor combines it with cropped light-colored trousers and rubber galoshes designed by Kanye West. The alien Foam RNNR clogs are still on sale by the way: check them out on Farfetch.

6. Dylan McDermott

The season of weddings and proms is ahead, and it seems that Dylan McDermott is already ready for it. Look at his pinstripe double-breasted suit: we think we all need a similar deuce. You can wear it not only with a shirt and tie: in the heat, wear a jacket with a cotton base T-shirt.

7. Jan Ginsburg

But Yan Ginzburg is already ready to go on a safari: in combination with a straw hat and leather clogs, the artist appeared at the opening of the summer cinema Garage Screen. The composition is complemented by a light jacket and a white shirt with abstract lettering. What confuses us is Jan’s short socks: with such shoes it is better to wear long ribbed models.

