What will be the expanded composition of the Russian national ice hockey team for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing

Former President of the International Ice Hockey Federation Rene Fasel said that the expanded rosters of the national teams that will take part in the hockey tournament at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing should be provided by October 15. We tried to guess what a similar application from the Russian national team would look like.

Goalkeepers

Andrey Vasilevsky, Igor Shesterkin, Ilya Sorokin, Semyon Varlamov, Ilya Samsonov, Sergey Bobrovsky, Timur Bilyalov, Yaroslav Askarov

I think there should be no questions about the first four candidates. Vasilevsky, Shesterkin, Sorokin and Varlamov are the strongest Russian goalkeepers who consistently play at the highest level in the NHL. With a probability of 98%, this particular quartet will compete for three tickets to Beijing. If nothing extraordinary happens before February, then one of them will definitely go to the Tampa goalkeeper, who will become the first number of our team.





However, one should not write off Sergei Bobrovsky, who in his best shape can also compete for a place in the application. Ilya Samsonov can be called a “dark horse” among the domestic gatekeepers. If the goalkeeper of “Washington” takes hold of his head and finally justifies the confidence of the leaders of the “capital”, he will be able to impose competition on more experienced colleagues in the role. Ilya periodically produces very high-quality matches – all that remains is to add stability.

It would be logical to assume that two more goalkeepers from the NHL – Anton Khudobin and Alexander Georgiev – can get into the expanded composition of the national team. However, their playing time in the coming season is questionable – in Dallas, Bishop, Holtby and Ettinger can take a place in the gate, and in the Rangers Shesterkin is the unconditional number one. In the role of backups, it will be difficult for both Khudobin and Georgiev to attract the attention of the coaching staff.

Igor Shesterkin and Alexander Georgiev Photo: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Therefore, his gaze may fall on the KHL. The first choice from there will be Timur Bilyalov. The Ak Bars goalkeeper is by far the best in the league in terms of the percentage of reflected shots and the reliability coefficient. Among the Russians, Ivan Bocharov, Ivan Fedotov and Vasily Demchenko can compete with him, but there is a feeling that they can give preference to the young Yaroslav Askarov. The leadership of the national team has repeatedly emphasized that the future of the national team is associated with the SKA goalkeeper. So far, Askarov does not appear in the KHL so often, but each time he looks more and more confident. He is unlikely to be a serious contender for a trip to Beijing, but inclusion in the expanded list may seriously inspire him.

Defenders

Mikhail Sergachev, Ivan Provorov, Dmitry Orlov, Vladislav Gavrikov, Nikita Zaitsev, Artyom Zub, Nikita Zadorov, Alexander Romanov, Nikolay Knizhov, Dmitry Kulikov, Vyacheslav Voinov, Damir Sharipzyanov, Alexander Alekseev, Nikita Nesterov, Nikita Tryamkin

Sergachev, Provorov and Orlov could be included in the final list today. There is a high probability of getting into the composition of Gavrikov and the duet from Ottawa Zaitsev – Zub. However, everything is not so simple here. The choice is complicated by several young players who, in theory, could have gone to the May World Championship. These are Alexander Romanov, who in his debut season in the NHL gained experience of playing in the Stanley Cup final, Nikolai Knizhov, who unexpectedly burst into San Jose, and Alexander Alekseev, who proved himself well during last season at Salavat and is gradually getting closer to based on “Washington”.

Alexander Alekseev Photo: Sadykova Svetlana, photo.khl.ru

Dmitry Kulikov, who last wore a sweater with a two-headed eagle at the 2016 World Cup, can return to the national team. His previous season in the NHL turned out to be very successful – the 30-year-old player retrained as a defensive defender, moreover, of sufficient quality. Do not forget about Nikita Zadorov, but here a lot will depend on his performances for Calgary.

There are not so many candidates from our championship, but one of them at the beginning of the season publicly declared himself. Vyacheslav Voinov seemed to have not missed a whole year – his performance at Dynamo Moscow is impressive. The defenders of the most reliable KHL team, Salavat Yulaev, also deserve a challenge. Mikhail Naumenkov, Pavel Koledov or Shakir Mukhamadullin could be in an expanded squad, but it is possible that instead of them players with more international experience will be chosen – Nikita Nesterov and his namesake Tryamkin, who started the season well at Avtomobilist. And, of course, we should expect Damir Sharipzyanov. Due to injury, he missed the World Cup in Riga, but is now ready to compete for a place in the national team.





Forwards

Alexander Ovechkin, Artemy Panarin, Nikita Kucherov, Kirill Kaprizov, Andrey Svechnikov, Pavel Buchnevich, Evgeny Malkin, Ivan Barbashev, Alexander Radulov, Denis Guryanov, Evgeny Dadonov, Vladimir Tarasenko, Vadim Shipachev, Ilya Mikheev, Alexander Barabanov, Valery Trichushkin , Vladislav Namestnikov, Kirill Semyonov, Alexander Volkov, Nikita Gusev, Alexander Kadeikin, Stanislav Galiev, Andrey Kuzmenko, Kirill Marchenko, Nikolai Goldobin, Nikita Tertyshny, Sergey Tolchinsky, Dmitry Rashevsky, Denis Alekseev, Egor Chinakhov, Sergey Shmelev

There is no point in talking about obvious elections once again – does anyone seriously believe that the first 16 players may not make it to the extended roster? It is much more interesting to guess who will keep them company. First of all, it is worth paying attention to the central zone, in which only the lazy did not speak about the problems on the eve of the Games. The choice among NHL players this season will be a little more – the former Avangard forward Kirill Semyonov will fight for a place at the base of Toronto. He shows himself quite well during the pre-season matches – his candidacy will definitely be considered by the coaching staff of the national team.

In addition to Shipachev, who, at 34, surpasses all KHL players, Alexander Kadeikin is an obvious contender for getting into the extended list. For some reason, the Salavat striker was ignored before the 2021 World Cup. Perhaps Alexey Zhamnov will still pay attention to him.





There are plenty of candidates on the flanks too. Alexander Volkov, who has occasionally been quite good at Anaheim, and Yegor Chinakhov, who has made Columbus fans fall in love with him over the past month, can be added to the vast roster of hockey players from the NHL. And the domestic championship is full of great wingers. And here, in addition to the expected names like Sergei Tolchinsky and Andrey Kuzmenko, who played at the World Championship in May, there may be several “newcomers”. For example, the leaders of the Moscow Dynamo and Salavat Stanislav Galiev and Sergey Shmelev, respectively, as well as young talents in the person of Dmitry Rashevsky, Kirill Marchenko or Nikita Tertyshny. Denis Alekseev, who is unexpectedly the top scorer in Lokomotiv, and Nikolai Goldobin, who has become the main striking force of Metallurg, the leading KHL, also have high chances of getting into the extended list.