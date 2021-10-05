Where to buy a skirt like Rihanna

Learning from a Barbados star how to wear them this season

Rihanna has long been accustomed to the role of a style icon, and therefore devotes more time to choosing images than working on music. But fans do not lose heart in anticipation of new tracks, but admire her stylish outfits. For the star, it seems, there are no rules, and the popular phrase among fans is “if Rihanna is wearing it, then it’s fashionable”. The equal sign between each appearance of the singer in front of photographers and trends is set by default: celebrities are used to shock the audience with bold combinations of things and accessories, for which they received the status of a fashion icon.

This time, the Barbados singer shows how to wear short skirt … Rihanna opts for a model in black with fur trim, which she pairs with high-heeled mules and platform. A hoodie with a zipper to match the skirt, which the celebrity wore over a black bra, helps her to competently balance the image. Complete the outfit bandana , rectangular sunglasses and layered decorations.













Mini skirts are an important trend this year. Designers are increasingly turning to noughties aesthetics bringing the iconic elements of this era back to the runway. And miniskirts are further proof of their passion.

A short black skirt is a versatile wardrobe item that can fit into almost any look. Following the example of Rihanna, it can be combined with things in a sporty style or complemented with a voluminous sweater, cardigan and turtleneck … For your inspiration, we have compiled a selection of short black skirts for different budgets, as well as a few more looks with this wardrobe item that are worth repeating this fall.

Yves Salomon sheepskin coat, 172,500 rubles, tsum.ru, Versace skirt, 57,550 rubles, versace.ru, Chloe ankle boots, 36,636 rubles, net-a-porter.com, Saint Laurent bag

Skirt Dries Van Noten, 32650 rubles, tsum.ru

Valentino skirt, 94 400 rubles, valentino.com

Jumper and skirt Bottega Veneta, 196,548 rubles, net-a-porter.com, HEREU bag, 20,830 rubles, hereustudio.com, Baldinini boots, 47,990 rubles, noone.ru

Skirt AZ Factory, 40 629 rubles

Skirt Elisabetta Franchi, 14444 rubles, elisabettafranchi.com

Skirt Coperni, 27 359 rubles, mytheresa.com

Sandro skirt, 22,900 rubles, sandro-paris.ru, LIMÉ sweater, The Attico boots, 78,402 rubles, Jacquemus bag, 53,675 rubles, Jacquemus.com, Valentino earrings, 10,970 rubles, valentino.com

Pinko skirt, 13169 rubles, pinko.com

Skirt Ganni, 10,010 rubles, ganni.com

6 new Rihanna looks worth repeating Read