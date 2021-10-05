which of the old heroes will appear in the new part of “Pirates of the Caribbean”

After Walt Disney canceled its contract with Johnny Depp amid the scandal, Jack Sparrow fans never thought that they could ever see the old cast on the set of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. However, Western media report that the company is considering returning another, but no less significant, actor to the project.

A scene from the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

Waiting for Johnny Depp in the sequel to Pirates is probably useless. But the portal We Got This Covered, citing reliable sources, reports that one of the old actors will nevertheless join the franchise. It turns out that Will Turner, the hero of Orlando Bloom, will have to become the connecting link between the new and the old stories. Fans will definitely be interested to know how the fate of the immortal captain of the Flying Dutchman developed, and there, perhaps, Elizabeth the Elephant (Keira Knightley) will be shown.

Scene from the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003)

Recall that Johnny Depp was literally kicked out of all Walt Disney projects after a lost trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The lawsuit between the former spouses ended in divorce in 2016. According to Hurd, during the entire period of their marriage, Depp attacked her at least 14 times – in moments when the actor was intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images for Art of Elysium)