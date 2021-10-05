Whims scored three points in the first match after a $ 45 million contract

In the test game with Colorado, Russian hockey player of Minnesota Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal and twice assisted partners

Minnesota’s Russian striker Kirill Kaprizov scored and made two assists in the National Hockey League (NHL) exhibition match with Colorado. The game ended with the victory of “Minnesota” 3: 1.

Whims scored a goal in the 40th minute; on the 21st and 45th he assisted Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin (45). As part of Colorado, the only accurate shot in the 54th minute was made by Alex Newhook (54).

Other Russians also took part in the match – Minnesota defender Dmitry Kulikov, Colorado strikers Mikhail Maltsev and Artem Anisimov. They were not marked by effective actions.

The match with Colorado was the first for Kaprizov after signing a new contract with Minnesota for five years and $ 45 million.

For Minnesota, last season ended on May 29th. Almost immediately, the club began negotiations with Kaprizov about a new contact. For a long time, the parties could not agree, announcing the extension of the agreement only on September 22.

The past championship became for Kaprizov his debut in the NHL. He won the Calder Trophy Rookie of the Season award with 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists) to become Minnesota’s top scorer. ” The player set new records for the club’s rookies in all major statistics – points, goals and assists.