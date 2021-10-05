who lost his debut win just like Norris

The Sochi rain played a bad joke with Lando and his fans. The McLaren pilot was very good that day: he started from pole, took the lead from Carlos Sainz and did not let Lewis Hamilton in the end.

But the vagaries of the weather cost the 21-year-old Briton, who had not yet experienced the joy of the first victory in F1. Lando decided to stay on slicks in the pouring rain, flew off the track and after a belated pit stop finished only ninth.

The participants in this story have already drawn conclusions, and Lando himself was not the first – and almost certainly not the last – who found himself in such an unpleasant situation.

We remembered ten more stories when the first victory eluded the pilots …

Nigel Mansell – 1984 Monaco Grand Prix

Nigell Mansell, Lotus 95T Photo: Motorsport Images

On that Sunday, the Principality of Monaco was pouring rain, so the skill and skill of the riders mattered even more than usual. Alain Prost started from pole, but was soon overtaken by Nigel Mansell. The Briton spent his fifth season in F1, but before that he had never led the peloton.

The Lotus racer fearlessly rushed forward – it seemed that the rain had no power over him, and in the narrow, hummocky streets, Mansell won two seconds per lap from his pursuers.

Alas, Nigel did not stay first for long. He soon lost control of the car on the way up to the casino plaza. Lotus spun, threw it into the bump stop – and the pilot had to part with the hope of winning.

Ayrton Senna – 1984 Monaco Grand Prix

1984 Monaco Grand Prix winner Alain Prost, McLaren, and Ayrton Senna, Toleman, runner-up Photo: Ercole Colombo

In the same race, another future champion, Ayrton Senna, got a chance to become the strongest for the first time. The Brazilian spent his debut season in the championship and played for the Toleman team, which was not among the leaders. He started in the 13th race and quickly began to break through to the top.

Soon Senna took second place and began to catch up with the leading Prost, showing the best lap time. Weather conditions worsened even more, but the gap between future bitter rivals narrowed with each lap. Prost, driving along the starting line, began to make signs to the judges about the need to stop the race.

It is clear that this would guarantee the Frenchman victory, but it was really dangerous to continue the Grand Prix. Race leader Jacqui X, who was considered one of the most desperate drivers in F1, agreed with Prost and pulled out a red flag.

Senna was the first by that time, but the final results were determined according to the previous lap – and the young driver was forced to concede the main trophy to his opponent, remaining in second place.

Damon Hill – 1993 German Grand Prix

Damon Hill, Williams, 1993 German Grand Prix

With the opportunity to drive the Williams championship car in his first full F1 season, former team test driver Damon Hill immediately began earning trophies, but victory remained out of reach for a while.

He came close to success at home at Silverstone when he outstripped his team-mate Prost from the start and led 41 laps out of 59, but then came to a halt with a failed engine.

Two weeks later, the German Grand Prix took place, where the impression was that now Damon will be able to open an account of victories. Hill again went far away from Prost, when just one and a half laps before the finish, his rear tire broke down.

The racer tried to hold on to the boxes in order to save at least some result, but he could not even do that.

Jean Alesi – 1994 Italian Grand Prix

Jean Alesi, Ferrari, leads the start of the 1994 Italian Grand Prix

Having started playing for Scuderia in 1991, three years later Jean Alesi got the opportunity to give tifosi a victory at the home stage in Monza, where he started from pole for the first time in his career.

The Frenchman won the start twice (the first attempt failed due to Johnny Herbert’s U-turn – pictured) and confidently led the race ahead of his team-mate Gerhadr Berger.

By the time of the first pit stop, Alesi’s lead had reached 11 seconds. In the pits, Jean was refueled and fresh tires were installed, but as soon as he drove away from the mechanics, the gearbox failed in the car.

It was all over.

Jacques Villeneuve – 1996 Australian Grand Prix

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW18 Renault, leads the first meters of the 1996 Australian Grand Prix, ahead of Damon Hill, Williams FW18 Renault, and Eddie Irvine, Ferrari F310 Photo: Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve’s debut in Formula 1 was accompanied by a lot of hype. The Canadian became the champion of IndyCar and came to Williams with the most serious ambitions.

The son of Ferrari legend Gilles Villeneuve did not disappoint expectations, winning the first qualification – in Melbourne, he drove faster than his team-mate Damon Hill.

In the race, even despite the turn cut off on the grass, the Canadian confidently outplayed Hill. However, that exit from the asphalt damaged the oil pipes, and the team ordered Jacques to slow down and let Hill pass.

Villeneuve obeyed when there were only five laps left to the finish line – and could not become the winner in the first F1 race.

Mika Hakkinen – 1997 Luxembourg Grand Prix

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren leads the start of the 1997 Luxembourg Grand Prix

The alliance between McLaren and Mercedes emerged in the 1996 World Cup, but it took a long time to gain momentum. Only at the end of next season Mika Hakkinen was able to win in qualifying. For the team, this pole was the first after the departure of Ayrton Senna, and for the Stuttgart company it was the first since 1955.

The main goal, however, was to win the race. And at first it seemed that Hakkinen would get it too. Finn left his teammate David Coulthard and won ten seconds by the middle of the race.

An alarming call was the Scot’s retirement on the 43rd lap with a failed engine. And after just a couple of minutes, technical problems overtook Hakkinen …

Juan Pablo Montoya – 2001 Brazilian Grand Prix

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2001, Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams FW23 BMW Photo by: Motorsport Images

Juan-Pablo Montoya has had the image of a desperate and flamboyant driver since his appearance in F1. The Colombian was fast and did not reckon with the authorities.

At the third stage of the season in Sao Paulo, he faced Michael Schumacher in a dispute for leadership after the restart – and came out ahead after a very tough contact duel.

After that, Montoya took such a pace that by the middle of the distance he left the pursuers for half a minute, but on lap 39, braking at the end of the back straight, an Arrows racer who was lagging behind on the circle, whose name was Jos Verstappen, crashed into him from behind.

Kimi Raikkonen – 2002 French Grand Prix

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002, passing by Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren Mercedes MP4 / 17 Photo: Rainer Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images

After a sensational debut in F1 with the Sauber team, Kimi Raikkonen received an invitation to McLaren a few months later.

Having started competing in a silver car in 2002, the Finn immediately went up to the podium, but then six races in a row could not earn points due to various technical problems.

However, at the French Grand Prix, the car worked properly – and the team and Kimi himself also did everything right. In the final stretch, Raikkonen was in the lead in the race, and his first victory in F1 looked more and more likely.

But in just five laps on Allan McNish’s Toyota, the engine exploded, filling the asphalt with oil. Kimi skidded on braking, and he was carried away from the trajectory. Michael Schumacher, in pursuit of the leader, drove past to the top of the podium.

“It’s very strange, but I achieved my best result in the race that brought me the most disappointment in my life,” summed up Raikkonen gloomily.

Charles Leclair – 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix

Charles Leclair, Ferrari, after finishing in third position Photo: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A strong debut season at Sauber opened the doors to the Scuderia for Charles Leclair, where a roster renewal is clearly overdue.

Many said that in the future, the Monegasque will become a very strong pilot and the new leader of the team – but hardly anyone expected that this would happen so quickly. Charles won pole position in the second stage of the season in Bahrain.

Even after losing the start and rolling back to third place, Leclair led the race by the sixth lap. Neither Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel nor Mercedes rivals had the speed that day to catch up with the young driver.

However, ten laps before the finish line, one of the cylinders in the Ferrari engine stopped working, which immediately affected the pace. Until the end of the race, Charles was overtaken by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, leaving a disappointed Leclair at the bottom of the podium.

George Russell – Sakhira Grand Prix 2020

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W11, pit stop Photo: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Invited to replace Lewis Hamilton, who was out of the game due to the coronavirus, the Briton got a unique chance to host the Grand Prix for Mercedes.

George qualified second, but already at the start outstripped his teammate Valtteri Bottas, after which he kept the course of the race under confident control.

The measured course of the race was disrupted by the accident of Jack Aitken, who replaced Russell himself in Williams. George turned into the pits for fresh tires, but somehow he got wheels from different sets, which required another pit stop.

Russell fell back, but began to break through and clearly remained a serious contender for victory. But finally his hopes were crossed out by a puncture that threw the rider to ninth place.

Lando Norris, McLaren, and race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1, after the 2021 Russian Grand Prix Photo: Andy Hon / Motorsport Images