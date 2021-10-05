who the TV star met before marrying Kanye West

After a series of short-lived relationships, Kim became seriously interested in American football player Chris Humphries. Just a few months after the beginning of the romance, the lovers decided to get married, but the marriage lasted only 72 days. It took the celebrities much more time to end the relationship than their union lasted: property issues were resolved for two years. Later, Chris said that a short, but very scandalous marriage ruined his sports career.

Kim and Kanye started dating when the TV star’s marriage to her previous spouse was still pending. In June 2013, the lovers had a daughter, North West, and a magnificent wedding took place in 2014. Since then, Kim and Kanye have become a happy married couple and parents of four children: two daughters and two sons. The spouses’ obvious problems began this year when the rapper, as a result of an exacerbation of bipolar disorder, said that he asked his beloved to have an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child. Kanye did not stop there and published a series of scandalous tweets addressed to his wife and her family. How events will develop further, time will tell: the stars seem to have divorced, but it was Kim who supported Kanye at the presentation of his new album, entering the stadium in a wedding dress.