Why Cardano has more potential than imagined

In most of the crypto market, prices have dropped more than 15% over the past seven days. The corrections were clearly triggered by the liquidation of over $ 2 billion in long positions on traditional trading platforms as well as on DeFi platforms. Last week, positions worth $ 168 million were liquidated mainly on Aave and Aave v2. On September 12, Cardano unveiled the long-overdue smart contract feature on its platform – however, ADA’s own cryptocurrency is currently trading 22% below its maximum value. The same is true for Ethereum (about 25% below the maximum value).

Misunderstanding the billing model

This latest ADA price change is primarily due to the ongoing market correction. However, ADA faces technical challenges as well as a fundamental misunderstanding about its eUTXO (Enhanced Unspent Transaction Output – eUTXO) billing model from the community. This model is the complete opposite of the account-based Ethereum system, which tracks user balances and allows investors to spend their assets multiple times without wasting their entire wallet reserve.

In the case of ADA, the billing model is entirely based on individual transactions that are grouped into blocks – for example, comparable to Bitcoin’s UTXO model. If a user has two BTCs in their wallet and wants to send one BTC to a friend, two BTCs are transferred to that friend using the UTXO model. The problem is solved in such a way that the user transfers BTC to himself at the same time, which leads to two separate transactions; one for the user and one for his friend. This billing model makes transactions, especially with very complex DeFi applications, more complex than would be necessary.

Cardano faces increased usage

The Cardano team recently announced that smart contract applications on Cardano will be able to execute multiple transactions in a single block (i.e. multiple UTXOs) to avoid Bitcoin issues and benefit from scaling effects. Experts anticipate that platform use and acceptance will increase once Cardano-based applications are put into practice and both developers and users demonstrate possible use cases for Cardano.

This adoption will only become noticeable in a few months, and during the same period, other Ethereum rivals like Solana and Fantom, as well as L2 solutions like Arbitrum, will see growth – both in terms of market value and number of applications. But even so, Cardano should not be discounted: after all, it is quite possible that Cardano will also take over the hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidity program, as Fantom and Avalanche have done in the past, to attract new users.

