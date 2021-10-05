Why Rihanna Fenty’s company was sued after the Savage X Fenty fashion show

Rihanna Fenty’s company has received a $ 10 million (RUB 733 million) lawsuit from an anonymous artist. The girl accuses the famous performer and her brand of playing her song, which contained lines from the Koran, at the fashion show of the Savage X Fenty star. After public indignation over the track, as the author of the composition assures, she began to receive threats.

In August 2021, the artist sued Rihanna Fenty’s company, demanding to recover $ 10 million (733 million rubles) from the singer. Robin Fenty (the real name of the pop singer) is accused of using the wrong song during the Savage X Fenty fashion show. According to the BuzzFeed edition, the sounded composition contained sacred Islamic texts.

The unnamed artist, who has filed a lawsuit, claims she warned Fenty officials that her composition, which was supposed to be performed at Rihanna’s runway, contains lyrics from the Koran, which means Muslims may be offended when they hear the song at a fashion show.

Moreover, the girl also said that she sent Rihanna’s team a different version of the track, without religious overtones, and asked the directors of the show to sound the second composition, but the requirement was not fulfilled. After the broadcast of the show, threats began to arrive at the anonymous artist, she said, so she even had to hide.

Medialeaks previously said that after the show, which was broadcast live to millions of people in October 2020, many fans, including Muslims, because of the track called Rihanna’s behavior disrespectful and accused her of misappropriating sacred Islamic sayings. After the performance, the star published a story on her Instagram, in which she apologized to Muslims.

We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I am incredibly disappointed with that. I am not playing with any disrespect for God or any religion, so using this song during the show was completely irresponsible. Moving forward, we will make sure that nothing like this happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, – wrote Rihanna.

BuzzFeed journalists approached Rihanna’s representative for comment on the lawsuit, but at the time of publication of the text, their request remained unanswered.

As Medialeaks previously wrote, in the summer of 2021, Forbes magazine named Rihanna a dollar billionaire. The artist achieved this status through her own cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and a lingerie company.