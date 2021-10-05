why we love Kate Winslet

Grade: 8 out of 10

Adventure thriller about James Bond “No Time to Die” will be released in Russia on October 7, 2021. Director: Carey Fukunaga. Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomi Harris, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Christoph Waltz, Rafe Fiennes and others.

No matter how long you do not delay goodbye, in the end, when this moment comes, it will always be sad. The release of the 25th James Bond film was delayed by almost two years, which in turn added extra drama while waiting for the final release. Daniel Craig in the image of an agent with two zeros. Craig will be remembered as the best Bond – let franchise connoisseurs immediately notice that the origins of the hard and down-to-earth Craig Bond date back to the Dalton era, but it was with Daniel that the character breathed in a completely new way. But all good things come to an end one day. The only question is – will this time be a decent outcome or will the situation with Brosnan repeat itself?

Semantically identical names also caught up with the fear of watching – “No time to die” and “Die, but Not Now”, in a very strange way trying to play up the main intrigue – will the Broccoli dynasty have the courage to kill their protagonist? But “Bondiana” has always been not about death, but about continuity: a kind of metaphor for the indestructible British monarchy, symbolizing at least some kind of stability in the days of one-off Hollywood franchises. Bond films are a family affair (as Barbara Broccoli assures, it will remain so even after MGM’s sale to Amazon). Therefore, it is not surprising that “No Time to Die” says goodbye to the sixth James Bond not only royally pompously, but also in a family way – with all tenderness and love, recognizing that the last five films for all those involved are clearly not in vain.

Although No Time to Die was ready by the end of 2019, the plot of the film seems eerily relevant to the present day. Some scientists in the laboratory invent a powerful virus, from which not a single person on the planet is protected. Among these scientists is the insane Russian with the ridiculous name of Waldo Obruchev (yes, something in the “Bondiana” never changes), and it is for him that the international special services are opening the hunt. Bond, meanwhile, is enjoying a retirement at a resort with his beloved Madeleine (Lea Seydoux). They swim in the sea, kiss on silk sheets, drive around the picturesque area and seem to agree to forget their past forever in order to open the way for their joint future. However, the past treacherously bursts into both of them – to Bond in the person of the sworn enemy Blofeld (Christoph Waltz(Rami Malek).

Craig’s Bond Golden Rule worked again: Only the odd parts of the episode turn out really well. “Casino Royale” beautifully and stylishly turned the franchise upside down, crossing out everything that was “before” with a bold line. This was followed by the catastrophic “Quantum of Solace” – a film not only without an intelligible script, but also technically terrible (because of the flickering editing it was impossible to look at the screen). Then came the impressive Skyfall, realizing that mowing like the Bourne was not a good idea, which is why we have a truly old-school adventure film, with reverence for its heritage and not afraid to effectively burn bridges. But even though after Skyfall director Sam Mendes and his legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins decided to continue filming Bond, Spectrum, although insanely beautiful, came out pretty long and empty.

The main mistake of “Spectrum” was that they decided to make it in the likeness of the MCU “Marvel”, that is, to turn the entire Craig “Bondiana” into one interconnected story with a common villain – in fact, Blofeld. The idea failed, but it was impossible for the creators of the next part to ignore all this scenario growth, so the director of the first season of “True Detective” and the series with John Hill and Emma Stone, which everyone forgot about, who replaced Mendes, Carey Fukunaga I was forced to dance from what they had. It turned out even better than one could imagine.

On the one hand, the 25th Bond film (the 26th, if we count the unofficial part where Connery kills villains with urine) follows all the main canons of the series: the action takes place in several picturesque corners of the planet, our hero is again surrounded by beautiful ladies and not less beautiful cars, and all of humanity is at stake. But on the other hand, along with Fukunaga’s fresh look and ironic worldview Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which at the very last moment blended into the writers’ room, the new chapter began to play in different colors.

Firstly, this part noticeably pumped up a sense of humor (thanks, Phoebe?), And it manifests itself not with macho one-liners that were boring in the era of Brosnan, but with an unexpected relaxation of intensely pathetic scenes. Secondly, the tone of adventure has acquired some truly romantic flavor of the times of the first films with Connery, Lazenby, and even a little bit of Moore. In such an environment, Craig reveals himself from unexpected sides – especially in his relationship with the heroine Seydoux. Thirdly, “No Time to Die” is perhaps the first Bond film with more than one bright, distinctive and memorable female role (here for sure – thanks, Phoebe!).

Lashana Lynch, which some unreasonably criticized even before the release of the film in distribution, in the end is certainly one of the most interesting characters in the picture. She plays agent 007 Nomi (since Bond is no longer on duty, someone needs to take his callsign – this also introduces the curious idea that two zeros are just numbers, and you don’t need to hold on to them like a shrine), stylish and a confident girl who deserves her own action-packed adventure. And here is the enchanting 15 minutes of screen time Ana de Armas and did manage to steal, if not the entire film, then certainly its entire first half. De Armas appears in the image of the charmingly awkward Paloma – a girl who has just entered this whole world of secret organizations and spy showdowns, but is already showing herself as a capable and virtuoso agent. If there was at least one character in the history of “Bond” who so vehemently deserved his full-length spin-off, it is only Paloma.

“No Time to Die” is a touching and large-scale farewell to the best James Bond in the entire sixty-year history of the character. Daniel Craig’s Benefit, who last gave his best – both physically and emotionally. Before us, albeit not a sinless blockbuster (again a failed final act, no villain in the person of Malek, some fantastic conventions of the genre), nevertheless, Carey Fukunaga shot a big, beautiful, meaningful movie – and not only by the standards of “James Bond”.

Vadim Bogdanov, InterMedia