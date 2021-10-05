Will Smith to star in new Netflix movie from “Deadpool 2” director

©

Will Smith will star in a new action-thriller for Netflix called “Fast and Free,” according to Deadline. The film tells about a man who wakes up in Mexico and cannot remember how he got there and who he is. He begins to piece his life together and realizes that he lived two – one as a crime king and the other as an undercover CIA agent. Director of Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and the Hobbs and Shaw spin-off David Leitch is leading the project, while John Huber and Erich Huber, who wrote Meg and the upcoming Meg 2, wrote the script.

Litch is also directing another upcoming action thriller, Speed ​​Train. The film will be released in April 2022 and will feature a cast of stars including Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock and Lady Gaga. The film tells the story of five assassins who ride a high-speed train and discover that their missions are intertwined.

As for Smith, his next role is in the movie King Richard, where he played Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. He will also star in Emancipation from The Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua, based on the true story of a fugitive enslaved man, and Netflix drama Redd Zone, in which Jada Pinkett Smith plays a single mother helping her sons and their companions. on the school soccer team to cope with the murder of your best friend. A remake of the 1987 film “Airplane, Train and Car,” starring Smith and Kevin Hart, is also being prepared.

Other star-studded Netflix films will also be released this year, including Beckett, an immersive thriller starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander, set to hit the platform in August, and Red Notice, a robbery movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, due out in November.

“Fast and Free” has no release date yet.