Will Smith – What is his best film?

53-year-old popular actor Will Smith gave a new interview to men’s magazine GQ, in which he told which film he considers the best in his film career and which is the worst. This is reported by the edition Deadline.

According to the Hollywood handsome man, he considers the films “Men in Black” and “The Pursuit of Happiness” to be the best films in his filmography. For him, these films are perfect for a variety of reasons. And as for the worst, Will Smith called the sci-fi western “Wild, Wild West”, in which he played alongside Salma Hayek, Ross Martin, Robert Kondrat and others. The actor noted that he does not like to see himself in leather pants.

Note that in 2008, Will Smith topped the Forbes list of the highest paid Hollywood actors, earning $ 80 million in a year. Smith became the first actor in Hollywood history to have nine consecutive films grossing over $ 100 million each.

Recall that on the eve of their 50th birthday Jada Pinkett Smith, the wife of Hollywood actor, star of the films “Men in Black” and “Independence Day” Will Smith, as well as his 20-year-old Willow decided to radically change their image and cut their hair.

Earlier, the publication “Comments” reported that American actor Will Smith shared with fans a photo in which he poses in swimming trunks and a sweater, showing his “beer” belly. He admitted that during the quarantine he was very relaxed and was in the worst shape.

