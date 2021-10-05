Younger sister Kardashian surprised by the appearance of fans – there is no hint of pregnancy

The famous American model, one of the Kardashian sisters, Khloe showed a toned body in a tight suit. There are no more questions about pregnancy.

She published a new post on her page on the social network Instagram, where he regularly shares new shots with his fans. These can be personal pictures, advertising projects, or photographs with her little daughter. Every day, the girl is watched by more than 187 million users who are eager for new photos, as well as details about her personal life.

This time she shared a whole series of photos that were taken on the balcony of one of the houses. Whether it belongs to her, or whether it was she who went on vacation, is unknown.

As an outfit, she picked up a dark purple suit with various small prints. The outfit is tight-fitting, and fully emphasizes all the advantages of the model’s figure. In one of the frames, she is shown in close-up, and you can see her makeup in more detail.

Popular articles now show more

By the way, Khloe Kardashian has been repeatedly criticized for using Photoshop in her photographs. This time, commentators began to write again that this is too much, and you need to learn to love yourself without filters.

By the way, there were also many rumors regarding the girl’s pregnancy, but, as we can see from the figure, this is not the case. There is a possibility that she will soon have a child through surrogacy, the services of which her sister Kim has already used.

Whether this is true or not, we will find out soon, however, the girl herself repeatedly spoke about this, and in one of the shows she even started looking for a suitable candidate.

Recall that Kylie Jenner showed her Little Mermaid, fans suspected a change

Previously Reported Know That after the divorce, Kim Kardashian rejuvenated and became a billionaire.

Also, Khloe Kardashian bared the sirloin after being expelled from the family show – the sisters do not have this