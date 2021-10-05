Zabit Magomedsharipov may return to UFC. He hasn’t fought in promotion for 2 years

In 2018-2019, the unconditional second number among Russians in the UFC was not considered Petr Yan at all, but Zabit Magomedsharipov. The fighter with the nickname ZaBeast entered the elite of the featherweight division after defeating Brandon Davis with a knee lever – the reception was recognized as the best of the whole year. Then Zabit convincingly defeated Jeremy Stevens and not so confidently – Calvin Kattar. Magomedsharipov was criticized for his weak endurance, but this did not stop him from breaking into the top 3.

Options for the next match appeared almost immediately after the tournament in Moscow. The fighter could choose: Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez – insiders pitted all the best lightweights with Zabit. Even Volkanovski in the rank of champion called Magomedsharipov one of the contenders for the title fight, but no reaction followed from the camp of the Russian fighter.

The turning point came in August 2020: Zabit and Yair nevertheless agreed to a fight, but at the last moment Rodriguez withdrew due to injury. Instead of taking revenge with Calvin Kattar, Magomedsharipov called Alex Volkanovski. Of course the Australian champion turned it down – why take the risk and accept a title shot in three weeks?

The fight with Yair was postponed, and Zabit’s manager Rizvan Magomedov made it clear: his client only wants to fight for the belt. “We are already insisting that it be a title fight. It’s very real. But several conditions must meet, ”Magomedov said.

However, in October, Magomedsharipov’s coach Mansur Uchakaev said that the student had no more fire left. “He doesn’t need it – PR, popularity. He would have a farm, animals and no one to touch him – that’s what Zabit needs. He is one of the few fighters who has earned popularity not in words, but in deeds. Most likely, he will not have such a desire as before. But the zeal to fight and fire, of course, he has. However, there are things that stop him, ”Uchakaev said.

At the end of the year, Zabitu offered to fight the Korean Zombie. Jung Chan Sung lost to Ortega and didn’t really count on agreement. And so it happened: Zabit did not want to fight the Korean, since the fight did not become a challenger. The fight with Yair was again postponed – the Mexican was suspended for six months for violating the USADA protocol.

In January 2021, Dana White promised that Zabit would perform in the next three months. The UFC boss stressed that Yair will not be the opponent. “I think we’ll move on,” Dana said. However, in early spring, the UFC again tried to organize a fight with Yair, and again unsuccessfully.

“With Rodriguez, the story is over. There is no sense – it merges for the fifth time. The official contract has been signed three times. There were negotiations twice, he also agreed, but then merged again. It makes no sense for me to fight him already. I don’t even have the desire and motivation, ”Zabit said in March, and in April the fighter was excluded from the top 15.

A few days later, an anonymous source from Zabit’s team said that the fighter was thinking about retirement. Mansur Uchakaev quickly denied the rumors and recalled that Zabit was only interested in the title fight. The coach’s testimony was at odds with what was happening more recently. Uchakaev was indignant that Magomedsharipov was offered to beat for the belt on short notice – it is strange that the fighter did not accept the offer, given that he himself went out with the same on Volkanovski. Even more surprising is the coach’s words about Zabit’s unwillingness to prepare and fight. But health problems appeared – the coach took six months to solve them. Why then talk about the title?

While Zabit could not decide, the UFC matchmakers did everything as if out of spite. In January, Kattar, who lost to Magomedsharipov, met with Max Holloway – Zabit could have been in Kelvin’s place if the Russian fighter had not given up his revenge. In the summer, the promotion announced Volkanovski’s fight with Ortega. And not just a fight, but a whole season of The Ultimate Fighter show, where Alex and Brian acted as coaches. And in September it was officially confirmed that Holloway will meet with Yair Rodriguez. The Mexican, like Zabit, did not fight for two years, but he was not kicked out of the ratings – apparently, he was more accommodating.

Zabit missed three good fights with direct competitors, and potential opponents found options much better. If Magomedsharipov outwitted someone, knocking out a title fight, then only himself. At the end of September, another trainer of the fighter, Mark Henry, unexpectedly announced that Zabit was returning, but journalist Igor Lazorin believes that there is no need to rush: “Mark Henry hastened to announce the return of Zabit Magomedsharipov. Zabit underwent surgery that solved his health problems. But at the moment he hardly trains, he deals with everyday issues. “

It’s hard to imagine the perfect comeback opponent for Zabit – one that would suit both him and the UFC. Magomedsharipov was excluded from the top 15 for a reason – since the same was not done with Yair, it means that it’s not just a two-year downtime. The management has accumulated personal complaints about the fighter from Russia, so it will not be possible to agree on a title on a swoop. At best, Magomedsharipov will have a fight with Ortega, but for this Brian needs to wait until the end of March 2022, when the medical suspension ends.

It turns out that Zabit comes up with the same candidates that he brushed off all two years: a rematch with Qattar or a fight with the Korean Zombie. Only now it will be more difficult to cope with both one and the second than a couple of years ago. Without proper motivation, rash-trained and still mysterious from the point of view of cardio Magomedsharipov can unpleasantly surprise fans.

