Zhurova spoke about the words of the skater who left Russia

Deputy of the State Duma, Olympic champion in speed skating Svetlana Zhurova commented on the words of the former Russian figure skater Ekaterina Kurakova, who now plays for the Polish national team.

Kurakova previously stated that the Russian side was trying to block her transfer to a foreign team.

“Probably, each case should be considered separately. The federation has the right to decide how promising an athlete is. In principle, I don’t remember that we strongly blocked someone who wanted to.

There is a political moment here: it happens that after the federation easily formalized the transition for an athlete and he succeeded in another country, the public begins to swear: how was it allowed, how was it released, how was it allowed to leave? Therefore, the federations analyze how an athlete can perform at home.

We have such a competition in single skating now – it’s unreal! In order to get to the Olympics, you need to be head and shoulders above the rest.

You have to understand that in women’s single skating, if you don’t do what girls are doing on the ice now, you have no chance of getting to the Olympics. Some people say that they have no claims for an Olympic medal, but in Russia the story is not about participation – it’s only about the top three, “Gazeta.ru quotes Zhurova.