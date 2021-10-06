10 most beautiful women in the world

Each of the participants in the list compiled by The Daily Mail, has outstanding achievements not only in the profession, but also in public life.

The British daily The Daily Mail has presented its ranking of the most beautiful women in the world among celebrities. It includes actresses, singers, models, whose names most often flashed in the media, and their appearance and achievements arouse genuine interest in many. We will also look at the top 10.

10. Emma Stone

At 32, the British actress has already made it to the list of one of the highest paid in the world, with an Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and three Screen Actors Guild Awards in her arsenal. In 2017, she earned $ 26 million.

Emma has been striving for acting since childhood. She made her stage debut at age 11 and her career has taken off since then. Her first popularity was brought by the role of Julie in the youth comedy “Super Bad”. Then there was Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man and, of course, La La Land.

Emma Stone was named the highest paid actress in 2017 [+–]

9. Fakhriye Evgen

The 34-year-old film and television actress, who was born and raised in Germany, actually has Turkish roots. She has gained fame and recognition for her roles in so many Turkish films that it’s hard to believe that Fahriye didn’t even think about her acting career. In addition, she boasts an excellent education. The future actress graduated from the Heinrich Heine University of Dusseldorf with a degree in sociology.

The girl got to the cinema purely by accident. While still a student, she went with her mother on vacation to Istanbul. There, the beauty unexpectedly got a role in the TV series “Never Forget”. After the end of filming, Fakhriye decided to pursue her career as an actress and took an academic leave.

In early 2015, while working on the film “Love is Like You”, she began an affair with the most beautiful Turkish actor Burak Ozchivit, whom she had met two years earlier on the set of the television series “Kinglet – Singing Bird”. The couple got engaged on March 9, 2017 in Germany, and on June 29 of the same year they got married in Istanbul. On April 13, 2019, their son Karan was born.

Fakhriye Evgen [+–] Photo: Fahriye Evcen Özçivit / Instagram

8. Pia Würzbach

31-year-old Pia Angela Alonso Würzbach is a Filipino-German model, actress, winner of the Miss Universe 2015 beauty pageant. The girl is actively involved in charity work, advocates for gender equality, supports birth control and the LGBT movement. In 2017, Würzbach was named UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for Asia and the Pacific.

Despite her beauty and popularity, Pia stated that she was not going to get married and have children. However, this does not prevent her from dating men. In June 2020, Würzbach confirmed her relationship with Scottish entrepreneur Jeremy Jonesy. Prior to that, she met with the Filipino-Swiss race car driver Marlon Stekinger.

Pia Würzbach wins Miss Universe 2015 [+–] Photo: Pia Wurtzbach / Instagram

7. Elizabeth Boyarskaya

The 35-year-old daughter of “D” Artanyan of All Russia “Mikhail Boyarsky and actress Larisa Luppian followed in the footsteps of her parents, People’s Artists of the Russian Federation, and chose art. became a student of the St. Petersburg State Academy of Theater Arts, which she graduated in 2007. During her studies, Lisa received a presidential scholarship.

She plays in the theater, acts in films and TV series, voices cartoons. External data and a successful career gave the British publication a reason to include her in the list of the most beautiful celebrities in the world.

Elizaveta Boyarskaya was born into a family of People’s Artists of the Russian Federation [+–] Photo: Elizaveta Boyarskaya / Instagram

6. Naomi Campbell

50-year-old British supermodel, actress, activist and cultural innovator Naomi Campbell has achieved all-round success. A professional model from the age of 15 and one of the most sought-after supermodels of the 80s and 90s, she found time in her crazy schedule and was involved in many other projects – she recorded a studio album, starred in several films and TV series, and does a lot of charity work.

Naomi became the first black girl to appear on the covers of the French and English editions of Vogue and Time.

In the spring of 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Campbell began filming her own YouTube show, No Filter With Naomi, where she invites celebrities to chat. Among her guests were Demi Moore, Cindy Crawford, Marc Jacobs and many other famous people.

Naomi Campbell continues to act even at 50 [+–]

5 Emma Watson

At the age of 11, Emma appeared on the screen as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, and this work brought the girl worldwide popularity. When she came to the 9-year-old audition, J.K. Rowling herself approved the girl, who impressed everyone with her confidence and artistry.

In 2009, Emma was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the highest paid actress of the decade. In 2014, Watson was named UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. She launched the HeForShe campaign to encourage men to stand up for gender equality.

Today, the 30-year-old celebrity continues to pursue her career as an actress and model.

Emma Watson became world famous for the Harry Potter saga [+–] Photo: Emma Watson / Instagram

4. Blake Lively

The future actress was born in California to a family of actors, and this definitely played a role in her career choices. She is an award-winning celebrity who rose to prominence for her role as Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. On account of her roles in the films “Age of Adaline”, “The Shallow” and “A Simple Service”, warmly received by the audience and critics.

Lively, 33, off-set, is a happy wife and mother. Her husband is Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. The couple are raising three daughters, the youngest of whom is not even two years old.

Blake Lively [+–] Photo: beautifulmag-lifestyle.com

3. Adriana Lima

Having started her modeling career at the age of 13, Lima has become one of the legends of the fashion industry. She is the most popular Victoria’s Secret model and the most famous angel who dedicated 19 years to the brand. The girl owes her beauty to her origin: she has mainly Portuguese roots, but her family includes Swiss, indigenous Brazilians, Japanese and West Indians.

According to the 2014 Forbes magazine, she was the second, after Gisele Bündchen, in the list of the highest paid models in the world. Now 39-year-old Lima is actively involved in charity work, helping orphanages.

Adriana Lima has dedicated 19 years to working with Victoria’s Secret [+–] Photo: Adriana Lima / Instagram

2. Gal Gadot

The 35-year-old Israeli actress and model is best known for her roles in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Wonder Woman, Spies Next Door, and The Fast and the Furious movie series.

At the age of 18, she won the Miss Israel 2004 contest, after which she represented the country at the Miss Universe contest, but did not make it to the top 15 finalists. Nevertheless, after the competition, Gal received numerous offers of filming and advertising in Israel and abroad.

She has two years of service in the Israel Defense Forces as a fitness instructor. In 2007, she participated in a photo shoot for Maxim magazine, organized for Israeli models who served in the Israeli army. The photo with her was published on the front page by the New York Post.

The Times listed her as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Gal Gadot served two years in the Israeli army [+–] Photo: vanityfair.com

1. Alicia Vikander

32-year-old Swedish actress, dancer and producer Alicia Amanda Vikander is the winner of the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her portrayal of Gerda Wegener in the biographical drama The Danish Girl. She is also best known for her roles in Memories of the Future, Agents of ANCL, Out of the Car, Jason Bourne and Tomb Raider: Lara Croft.

Her gorgeous looks and impeccable style make her a style icon for young women around the world, and she, in turn, publicly defends their rights. Alicia considers herself a feminist and publicly condemns sexual misconduct, abuse and gender inequality in modern society. In 2017, she was one of 584 women who anonymously approached the Swedish film and theater industry to pay attention to the culture of sexual misconduct.

Alicia Vikander actively defends women’s rights [+–]

In addition to the women listed above, Angelina Jolie, Jessica Alba, Mila Kunis and many others were on the list of the most beautiful.