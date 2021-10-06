12 actresses who are girlfriends – they proved the possibility of female friendship

Many people think that female friendship does not exist, and that even the best friends can fall out over a trifle. But these famous actresses by their own example proved that they can entrust secrets to a colleague from show business.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman

Hollywood actresses Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have known each other for a long time, but the friendship between the women began on the set of the first season of Big Little Lies. Both girls were involved in producing the series. After the release of the project, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon often appeared together at events. In an interview, Reese talked about how comfortable it was to work with a soul mate. In 2018, it became known that Witherspoon had bought a house next door to Kidman! The neighbors continued to work on Big Little Lies and befriended other actresses on the show. Sometimes Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Meryl Streep appear in the company of Kidman and Witherspoon, who took part in the second season of the series.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Pop singers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for over ten years! The girls even have the same tattoos, which they got in memory of each other. On social networks, stars often post photos with each other and write warm words.

In 2019, the friendship of pop divas was in jeopardy. Selena Gomez published a photo in the brand’s underwear Kim Kardashian Skims. Knowing about the long-standing conflict between Taylor Swift and the Kardashian West couple, fans decided that the friendship of famous girlfriends was over. However, the next day, Gomez posted a photo with Swift with the words: “I would die for her. Thank you for always being on my side <...> I will always be on your side. ” A year later, the girls again amused the fans: Gomez called her friend on the set of a culinary show. Taylor noted that she is proud of Selena.

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The heroines of these Hollywood stars from the TV series Friends – spontaneous Rachel and loving control of everything Monica, began to live together in the first episode. Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox met on the set of the sitcom and, like their characters, quickly hit it off. The girls were fooling around, spending their free time together and ordering the same dishes for lunch.

In 2004, the performer of the role of Monica Courteney Cox gave birth to a daughter, Coco, and asked Jennifer to become the baby’s godmother. With the end of the series, Jennifer and Courtney did not stop communicating. The girls still call themselves best friends and appear at all of each other’s premieres. In 2020, on self-isolation, the actresses often called up to the delight of their fans.











Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz met back in the 90s, when they came from Spain to conquer Los Angeles. The girls met at the tests and immediately found a common language. The more experienced Hayek gave some advice to the aspiring Cruz. Later in an interview, Penelope Cruz told how the actresses went to parties together, lived in the same room and constantly spent time together. By the time the bandits were filmed, where these actresses played together, Salma and Penelope had already earned the title of accomplished actresses.

When they had families, fans expected the end of Hayek and Cruz’s friendship. However, famous girlfriends still communicate and go out together.

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham

In an interview, Eva Longoria said that she met footballer David Beckham in 2008, when he and his family moved to Los Angeles. Their meeting took place thanks to Longoria’s ex-husband, basketball player Tony Parker. At a meeting with Beckham, Eva met his wife Victoria, a designer and former member of the group. Spice girls… Later, when Longoria and Parker decided to divorce, it was Victoria Beckham who supported her friend. Since then, the relationship between the star friends has only grown stronger, in 2014 Victoria asked Eva to become the godmother of baby Harper.

In 2016, Eva Longoria got married for the second time. The wedding dress for the actress was made by Victoria Beckham – she also attended the actress’s wedding, and later congratulated her again on social networks. Even with the move of the family Beckham Eve and Victoria’s friendship did not end in England.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid

Even among the models there are real girlfriends! World catwalk stars Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid could become rivals, as is often the case in the modeling world. However, the story of Kendall and Bella’s dating began long before their careers. The girls met on the social network Twitter when they were 14 years old. The beauties found many common interests. Today Kendall and Bella are some of the most sought-after models in the world. They star in the same brands and even travel together. At the end of 2019, Kendall and Bella went sailing in Miami.

