16 rare photos of Angelina Jolie

In the fall of 2021, the Marvel movie "The Exes" is released, in which Angie has one of the main roles.
The actress’s father, Jon Voight, left the family when she was two years old. Since then, their relationship has been like a roller coaster.
However, until the age of 11, Angie lived with her mother in Los Angeles and rarely saw her father, who lived in New York.
Jolie played her first role at the age of seven, and by 15 she was already a recognizable actress.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a passionate romance on the set of the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. Pitt found himself in a delicate situation – his wife Jennifer Aniston was waiting for him at home. Cheating on the set led to the collapse of their five-year marriage.
At 16, she left home and began to live separately, and also began a modeling career. There was also a very frank shooting!
The modeling business caused her a lot of suffering. She decided that she needed to lose weight, although she was already very slim. This desire does not leave her until now.
The film “Hackers” (1995) is the first notable film work of 20-year-old Jolie. By the way, the film really turned out to be good.
In the late 90s, Jolie often starred in television series.
In 1997, she played the wife of a congressman on the TV series George Wallace and earned several awards.
One of these awards is the first of three Golden Globes in her collection.
At school, Angie was often offended, scolded for her plump lips and thinness. She is still not always confident in herself.
In 1998, she starred in The Vicissitudes of Love opposite Sean Connery.
One of the last photos of curly Jolie with blonde hair, 1999.
Since 2000, Jolie has been exploiting the image of a serious brunette.
One of the best photos of Angie with Billy Bob Thornton, her second husband, who was 20 years her senior. After the divorce, they had to get rid of tattoos with each other’s names.
On the set of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, Jolie began an affair with Brad Pitt, who was then married to Jennifer Aniston.
In 2014, Queen Elizabeth II awarded Angelina … the title of knight! She became the Lady of the Grand Cross. And, of course, she remained one of the Hollywood queens.
Photo: Getty images