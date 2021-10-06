5 star couples whose style inspires | Vogue Ukraine

Despite the difficult post-image times, 2021 has a positive side – it can be safely called the year of love, especially among celebrities. In the past few months alone, several new stellar pairs have emerged. Some of them were completely unexpected, such as the recent romance of Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum, while others got a second chance at happiness, like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, whose whirlwind romance flared up again after 17 years of hiatus. But what else do all these new star couples have in common? The answer is quite simple: they skillfully balance between the style of each other, choosing fashionable pair images for joint exits. In honor of this, Vogue.ua has gathered five famous unions, the style of which inspires us and which we want to follow.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The example of the stars shows us that it is never too late to find our happiness. So, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who met from 2002 to 2004, resumed their romance in July 2021. This couple is jokingly called “Bennifer 2.0”, and their style can be described as elegant, restrained and harmonious. Their last appearance last week proved it. The couple appeared in the same shades of black and gray and opted for a business casual style. The star duo, now closely followed by millions of fans around the world, have somehow managed to recreate the same trendy vibe they have embodied throughout the 2000s. Then, by the way, they wore tracksuits and white T-shirts.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

The fact that Zoe Kravitz was dating Channing Tatum became known in August 2021. Their star union came as a surprise to many, because they seem to be like two different planets. Tatum prefers casual clothing reminiscent of a loafer style. His wardrobe is mostly jeans and graphic T-shirts, but Kravitz is a child of fashion inside and out. Her arsenal includes elegant slip dresses and popular Telfar bags. Well, they say opposites attract!

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

Top model Kaia Gerber began dating Euphoria star Jacob Elordi back in September 2020, but their romance was officially confirmed in May this year. The signature style of this pair is easy to execute. Kaia prefers straight jeans, leather jackets and a shoulder bag, while Jacob chooses trendy bomber jackets, sneakers and classic jeans. They could exchange each other’s clothes and no one would notice the difference.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Another couple announced their romance – in January of this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker became a couple. Ever since Courtney started dating Travis, she adopted his rough and edgy style of dress, after all, he is a drummer. Without abandoning the corporate identity of the Kardashian family, Kourtney has supplemented her wardrobe with a large number of leather ensembles. Unlike other couples, Kourtney and Travis prefer a tougher and more daring aesthetic. It’s totally refreshing.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Michael B. Jordan and Laurie Harvey

In January 2021, one of the sexiest men in the world announced his relationship with the daughter of comedian and TV presenter Steve Harvey – Laurie. They complement each other perfectly. Michael knows how to wear pantsuits. His style is classic and timeless. While Laurie can be called a trendsetter. She opts for cropped bralet tops, trendy jeans and leather jumpsuits.

Michael B. Jordan and Laurie Harvey

