Alex Rodriguez took Jennifer Lopez’s gift of a supercar for 140 thousand dollars

Ex-lover J.Lo is taking revenge on her for deleting him from life?





Legion-Media

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez











Jennifer Lopez’s fans were outraged by the act of her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The athlete posted on his Instagram page a photo in which he poses sitting on a red supercar donated by J.Lo on her 50th birthday. Fans of the pop star decided that Alex took Jennifer’s $ 140,000 Porsche and called him a “barbarian.”

Recall that the couple broke up in April this year, after rumors spread that the baseball player was cheating on the pop star with stylist Madison LeCroy.

Despite JLo and Amy Rod claiming to be “best friends,” fans felt that the athlete insulted his ex with his last post on Instagram. In the photo, sleek Alex poses in a beige suit and dark glasses, sitting in a red convertible, two other expensive cars are standing nearby.

“I’m super practical,” Alex Rodriguez modestly captioned the photo.

Fans recognized the car Alex gave Jennifer Lopez for the anniversary in July 2019. Comments from outraged Lopez fans immediately poured in:

“Barbarian. Posing with a car he bought J. Lo for his birthday ”; “Did you take the car away from J. Lo?”; “Looks like J. Lo broke up not only with you, but with the red car too.”

By the way, Jennifer Lopez recently cleaned up her microblogging from joint pictures with her ex-boyfriend and unsubscribed from him. It was after this that a photo with a red Porsche appeared on Alex Rodriguez’s page. Is the athlete in this way taking revenge on the pop star for leaving him?

Now Lopez is happy in a new relationship with Ben Affleck. Rumor has it that the couple is planning to get married this year. Rodriguez, after a scandalous breakup with J. Lo, has not yet met with anyone and decided to devote more time to his daughters.