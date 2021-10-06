Alexander Tarkhanov: “There is probably no one to replace Golovin”

What can we hope for in the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers with Slovakia in Kazan and Slovenia in Maribor? Who should replace the injured Golovin? Should I let go of the situation with Dzyuba? This is what the honored coach of Russia, now the vice-president of the Armenian FC “Pyunik”, is talking about.

– What do you expect from our team in the upcoming games?

– First of all, victories, because only the maximum result will give us a chance to compete with Croatia for a direct ticket to the World Championship. This is not only me – the whole country is waiting, everyone who supports the Russian national team. Getting into the final stage of the world championship always gives impetus to the development of football, and this is exactly what we need now.

I will be glad even if the national team wins with not the most meaningful game. If we get to the 2022 World Cup, we will still have time to establish interaction between the players and build beautiful combinations.

Alexander Tarkhanov / Photo: Dmitry Parshin

– There are many injured in Valery Karpin’s team. Whose absence do you think is most painful?

– Sasha Golovin. He is the leader of our attacks, plays very useful for the team. It is difficult to imagine a full-fledged Russian national team without him. But nothing can be done: injuries are part of football.

The most offensive thing is that Sasha was injured in the last match before the start of our team’s training. If I’m not mistaken, he has a groin injury – these are hard to avoid.

“The level of AS Monaco players is higher than that of our national team.”

– Do you follow Golovin’s performances at Monaco?

– Well, of course. I am interested in all the teams where the Russians play. Not to mention the fact that special attention is now being paid to the French championship, since PSG have collected the cream of world football. One trinity Neymar – Mbappe – Messi is worth something!

I can say that Golovin looks decent in this tournament – he scores, gives assists, does a lot on the field. And next to him are high-level players, but he stands out even against their background. By all accounts, he enjoys playing in France. No, with the choice of the club, he definitely did not lose.

– And how does it stand out from your point of view?

– He works carefully with the ball, plays almost without loss, which is a rarity in our times. It sharpens the game well, gives comfortable passes to teammates. And, I repeat, he scores himself: remember how he elegantly hit the goal of Bordeaux in the French championship match the other day. Even at Monaco, Sasha stands out for his quality of play and intelligence.

– Is his role in the Russian national team very different from the one he plays in the club?

– It seems to me that the level of footballers in Monaco is higher than in our national team. And this is only good for Sasha. Coming from Monaco to the national team, Golovin is not afraid to take responsibility in the game, although he is only 25 years old. Say what you like, he is moving in the right direction.

– Most of all in the actions of Alexander I personally like the fact that he, perhaps, like no one else in the Russian national team, is able to move the game forward, and at a high pace. Do you agree?

– Yes, but this is far from his only playing advantage. He has good dribbling, he is not afraid to outplay opponents, to sharpen the game. He performs great “set pieces” – both free kicks, corners, and just crossings from the flanks. They are aimed, accented, dangerous.

By the way, he not only skillfully promotes the game, but also unfolds it when necessary. Because he sees the field well. In general, he has a lot of qualities that are valuable for a player in the middle lane.

– Whom does Golovin remind you of in terms of his playing style?

– (Thinking.) It is hard to say. It may sound immodest, but as a former soldier, he reminds me of myself when I was young. (He laughs.) I also really liked to sharpen the game with the help of cunning, witty passes.

Alexander Tarkhanov (CSKA, left) vs. Viktor Sokol (Dynamo Minsk) / Photo: © RIA Novosti / Igor Utkin

– Who do you think in the Russian national team can replace the AS Monaco midfielder in the games against Slovakia and Slovenia?

– I can’t even say. In this position, Zelimkhan Bakayev is able to effectively play, who has recently been looking good at Spartak. He, too, easily plays out, strives to sharpen the game. But the Russian championship is one thing, and the selection for the world championship is quite another. The Slovaks are a tough opponent, they play not so combinationally, but they defend well.

– Instead of Golovin, at the last moment, army player Ilzat Akhmetov was summoned to the national team. Is it his role?

– From my point of view, Akhmetov lacks speed a little. He’s not a dribbler like Sasha. Yes, to turn the opponent on the spot – maybe, but the soldier will not give the necessary movement to the attack.

“I would not call Dziuba a traitor”

– Who in general, besides Golovin, do you consider the leader of the current Russian team?

– Jikia. He keeps up in defense almost everywhere, and participates in the development of attacks. Moreover, there is a feeling that with each match he acts more and more confidently.

But we must admit that there are no such leaders as Akinfeev, Ignashevich, and the Berezutsky brothers used to be in the team now. Is that Jikia. Or Mario Fernandez, but, unfortunately, he finished playing for the national team.

Aleksey Miranchuk has leadership inclinations. He was a real ringleader at Lokomotiv. But now it has gone out a little, maybe the game tone is not enough, because in Atalanta Lesha is mostly in the reserve. Although I like his game: his dribbling is good and his strike is not weak. Miranchuk is also a quality footballer.

– How did you take Artyom Dziuba’s refusal to appear at the current training camp?

– Calmly. Even the greats – Pele, Beckenbauer, Cruyff – at various times refused to play for their national teams. I would not call Dziuba a traitor or an enemy of the people. Well, he refused and refused.

– But your friend and former colleague Oleg Romantsev took a more categorical position: he said that he would not invite Artyom to the national team anymore …

– How many people, so many opinions. Maybe Dziuba had some internal conflicts with Karpin before. Probably, only they know about it.

– Do you believe that Karpin will be able to bring the national team to the final stage of the World Cup?

– I always believe in it. And he believed in Cherchesov’s team, but something didn’t work out for him. Now he says that the team’s performance was influenced by the postponement of the European Championship … Well, anything can be.

– With whom do you think it will be more difficult – with the Slovaks or with the Slovenes?

– They play roughly the same football, act strictly from defense, look for chances in counterattacks. High-quality teams, but, of course, not as much as the Croats. In combination football, both Slovaks and Slovenes are inferior to Croats. In general, you can win against them. Let’s hope so.

