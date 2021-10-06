Alina Kabaeva made a statement on the non-admission of the Averins to the tournament in Israel before the Olympic Games

Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva commented on the fact that Russian “artists” Dinu and Arina Averinykh was not allowed to the Grand Prix in Israel, which took place before the Olympic Games in Tokyo (Japan). Earlier this was announced by the President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG) and the head coach of the Russian national team. Irina Viner-Usmanova…

“We love Israel. We have many friends there, moreover, the Israeli school of rhythmic gymnastics is a continuation of the Soviet-Russian school. And in this sense, we can rightfully say that we are one family. However, within the framework of the Olympic cycle and in preparation for the main start at the Olympics, all participants had to be put on an equal footing. This also applies to preliminary competitions such as the Israeli Grand Prix.

If this was impossible for some of the participants for any reason, including epidemiological restrictions, then the Grand Prix or the Olympics itself would have to be canceled. Otherwise, holding competitions in Israel, where in the absence of the leader – the Russian national team – the Israeli athlete won all five gold medals, looks like a conspiracy and preparation for a pre-organized refereeing at the Olympics itself. And in Tokyo, everything could slip through unnoticed, if not for the annoying, gross mistake of the Israeli athlete herself – she dropped the object. But, apparently, the organizers of this action could not stop the prepared and launched refereeing machine, or simply did not want to. The result is a scandal.

What I said is just my guess. I hope that the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation will go to court, which will sort out the details and make the right decision. By the way, on July 16-17, when the Grand Prix stage was held in Israel, to which, under the pretext of a difficult situation with coronavirus infection in Russia, our team was not allowed, the situation with the epidemic in Russia was no worse than that of some other participating countries invited to competitions in Israel “, – quotes Kabaeva” Sport Express “.