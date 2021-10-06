https://rsport.ria.ru/20211006/futbolist-1753307061.html
American footballer told what struck him in Russia
MOSCOW, 6 October – RIA Novosti. American ex-Zenit forward Evgeny Starikov, who did not play a single match for the club from St. Petersburg, in an interview with Sport24 shared his impressions of life in Russia. Starikov, who has played for several Russian clubs on loan, said that in Russia most of all, he was shocked by the rudeness and anger of people. The football player also recalled the stereotypes that are popular in the United States when it comes to Russia. that there are bears everywhere in Russia? They ask seriously. They think that in reality everyone in Russia drinks vodka and cannot live without it: he drank and went about business. For Americans, Russians are associated with cold, vodka and bears, “Starikov noted. Yevgeny Starikov after participating in the championships of Russia and Ukraine, he settled in the United States, where he completed his football career.
Starikov, who played for several Russian clubs on loan, said that in Russia he was most shocked by the rudeness and anger of people.
“I once went to a supermarket. I still don’t know how everything works there, and I ask:” Where can I find milk? ” Get out. Find whoever you want, just don’t touch me. “People in America try to do everything for the sake of the client. Even if at this time they are busy with something else, for example, they are laying out the groceries. as if you were asking them for a favor. Somehow they talk to you aggressively, “said the 32-year-old athlete.
The footballer also remembered the stereotypes that are popular in the United States when it comes to Russia.
“The most popular questions from Americans: is it always cold and snowy in Russia? Is everyone drinking vodka and fighting with bears? Is it true that bears are everywhere in Russia? They ask them seriously. They think that in reality everyone in Russia drinks vodka and cannot live without it:” drank and went about business. For Americans, Russians are associated with cold, vodka and bears, “Starikov noted.
Yevgeny Starikov, after participating in the championships of Russia and Ukraine, settled in the United States, where he completed his football career.
