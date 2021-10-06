https://rsport.ria.ru/20211006/futbolist-1753307061.html

American footballer told what struck him in Russia

football

USA

Evgeny Starikov

Russia

MOSCOW, 6 October – RIA Novosti. American ex-Zenit forward Evgeny Starikov, who did not play a single match for the club from St. Petersburg, in an interview with Sport24 shared his impressions of life in Russia. Starikov, who has played for several Russian clubs on loan, said that in Russia most of all, he was shocked by the rudeness and anger of people. The football player also recalled the stereotypes that are popular in the United States when it comes to Russia. that there are bears everywhere in Russia? They ask seriously. They think that in reality everyone in Russia drinks vodka and cannot live without it: he drank and went about business. For Americans, Russians are associated with cold, vodka and bears, “Starikov noted. Yevgeny Starikov after participating in the championships of Russia and Ukraine, he settled in the United States, where he completed his football career.

