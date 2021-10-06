Analyst Mikael van de Poppe: Cardano (ADA) may soon start outperforming bitcoin in growth rates | Blockchain24

Popular cryptocurrency analyst Mikael van de Poppe has revealed on social media that he believes Cardano (ADA) is now poised to rebound from lows against the flagship cryptocurrency to move to new highs.

In a chart shared by his over 430,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter, Poppé showed that the ADA / BTC pair appears to have formed a low, and that historical trends show that ADA is now set to a new high against BTC.

It’s time for Cardano to jump in here. pic.twitter.com/qrcZAEe18E – Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 4, 2021

While ADA is currently trading at 4,587 satoshi, Poppé predicted a breakout that could result in cryptocurrency trading reaching 6,500 satoshi per token. Against the US dollar, CryptoCompare data shows that ADA traded around $ 2.2 after growing more than 2,100% over the past 12 months.

The rise in prices for Cardano came ahead of the launch of the long-awaited Alonzo hard fork, which introduced smart contracts to the network. With smart contracts, Cardano can host decentralized apps and compete with Ethereum, Solana, and others to host their own DeFi space.

Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Benjamin Cowen said in August that he believes the ADA price could hit $ 20 in this cycle as it will rise to $ 4.5 if it performs as well as BTC and up to $ 9. dollars if the price of BTC is lower. reached $ 150,000. Florian Grammes, managing director of financial consulting firm Midas Touch Consulting, reported that he is “almost certain” that the price of bitcoin will reach $ 100,000 in the near future.

Likewise, Bobby Lee, a veteran of the cryptocurrency industry who co-founded the BTCC exchange and is the brother of Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, said in an interview that he expects Bitcoin to see a FOMO rally by the end of the year when its price rises higher. the $ 100,000 mark.

A trader and analyst under the pseudonym Kaleo wrote that in a world where Bitcoin is trading at $ 100,000 and ETH at $ 10,000, Cardano could outperform all other cryptocurrencies for a breakout in the same way as the BitTorrent BTT token, which is up 1,000 %. weeks earlier this year.

Notably, a recent report released by leading digital asset manager Grayscale Investments showed that Cardano is undervalued compared to its competitors. Not everyone is optimistic about Cardano, however, as billionaire Mike Novogratz said in June that he considered him a “strange cult.”