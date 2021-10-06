Andy Murray has gotten in shape and is playing strong. But now his career is being finished off by tough toss and serving problems.

Even die-hard tennis fans often refer to Murray as a ghost from the past, chopping on the court out of habit but almost never making it past the second round. Andy is taken less seriously than Roger Federer, although the 40-year-old Swiss has played only a few matches in the past two years. The 20-time Major winner will probably return, but the comeback will turn out to be purely symbolic – the age and condition of the knee after two surgeries will not allow him to seriously qualify for trophies.

Murray, on the other hand, is desperate to move up the rankings and approaches each competition with the hope of a title, despite the haters’ calls for retirement and the sarcasm of the fans. He does not cover strikes as quickly as in 2016, and rarely punches right through, but still selflessly defends himself on the back line and executes opponents with mocking candles. The last performances of the Scotsman prove that he still does not put up with defeat even in a hopeless situation and fights until the last serve.

The culmination of the season for him was Wimbledon, where the domestic audience burst out to sake the national hero, and he fueled the energy of the crowd and celebrated every drawn-out rally as a title. In the first round, Andy interrupted Nikoloz Basilashvili’s comeback and removed the Georgian in four games – 6: 4, 6: 3, 5: 7, 6: 3. In the second, he was inferior in sets to qualifying Oscar Otte, but pulled himself together and confidently brought the match to victory – 6: 3, 4: 6: 4: 6, 6: 4, 6: 2. There was no more strength left for the fight with the strongest opponent, Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian easily dealt with the veteran, although in two matches Murray’s condition could not be called hopeless.

Andy was so upset that at a press conference he openly doubted whether to continue his career: “I’m glad that I played several matches, I feel good in terms of physics, no injuries. But part of me is wondering if it’s worth it? I worked so hard for the last three months, but in the end I didn’t play as I expected. ” The Scotsman’s bitterness confirmed his high expectations – Murray did not accept a place in the second hundred and continues to perform not only because of nostalgia.

Andy Murray at the US Open-2021 Photo: Getty Images

The fight with Stefanos Tsitsipas once again confirmed that Andy got in shape. He looked much stronger than he had two years ago when he was just trying to regain stability after surgery. The third racket of the world hit the Briton only in the decisive set after several tactical breaks, which helped Steph to bring down the opponent’s mood. Andy twice led in games – 1: 0 and 2: 1 and could not bring to the striker, but offensively gave the second set in a tie-break. The episodic recession turned out to be decisive, and Tsitsipas moved on. Murray reacted to the departure in a fighting way: he accused the Greek of cheating and trolled for lengthy visits to the toilet. It is obvious from such attacks in interviews that he felt the closeness of victory and therefore became even more angry.

In 2021, Andy is no longer upset because he cannot perform at the highest level, but because the results do not reflect his progress. One reason for failure is failing stretches, like at the US Open. Murray often throws a powerful set, but loses concentration and loses in a tie-break, or takes a game, but relaxes at the start of the next one and lets the opponent break away.

Another reason is the heavy toss, which brings the veteran against the elite players in even small tournaments. In addition to Tsitsipas and Shapovalov, this season Andy twice met with the 12th racket of the world Hubert Hurkach in Cincinnati and Metz. In the second round in San Diego, he was knocked out by the trailing top 10 Casper Ruud, and in Winston-Salem – by Francis Tiafoe, who, with the support of the home stands, gave 150%.

Andy Murray at the tournament in Metz Photo: Getty Images

It is believed that a real champion must achieve results, regardless of the strength of the opponent, but while Murray is inferior to the young stars of the tour in an equal fight, the middle peasants are cut among themselves and reach the later stages. In Metz, further Andy broke through Peter Gojovchik, in Winston-Salem – Ilya Ivashko and Emil Ruusuvuori, at the US Open – Denis Kudla and Arthur Rinderknesh. Any of these opponents would most likely be easy prey for the Scotsman, but he has to fight against strong and fast players with powerful serving. Such confrontations would have been even more if Nick Kiryos and Kei Nishikori had not withdrawn from the matches against Murray due to injuries.

Despite the tough draws, Andy still scored some impressive victories. Among the victims of the 34-year-old Briton in 2021 are Hugo Humbert, Vashek Pospisil, Richard Gasquet and Benoit Per. Murray lost twice to Khurkachu in a tie-break – it seems that it is the sections when every serve is decisive that he is given the hardest part. If the outcome of a set is decided in a split second, Murray is wrong about the little things, but the scars against the Polish semi-finalist Wimbledon confirm that the 121st place in the ranking does not correspond to the level of the Scotsman at all.

Andy also feels that he is capable of more and mercilessly criticizes himself for defeats. “I played better than in Cincinnati and Winston-Salem, I played well at the US Open too,” he muttered after the second elimination from Khurkach. “But I’m not interested in playing well and losing. I want to win matches like this. ” Murray added that his main goal is to return to the top 10, and not to stomp around the top 100. Such ambitions are justified even for a veteran who suffered a severe injury – an outsider would hardly have overcome Zverev and fought on equal terms with Khurkach and Basilashvili, as Andy did.

Even the over-motivated Murray in 2021 is far from the form that made him the number one racket in the world in 2016. The Rackquet analyst Matthew Willis says Andy is especially lacking in a reliable first serve. The lack of aces affects both tie-breaks and heavy games, when opponents actively resist on the reception. Serving has never been Murray’s strongest quality, but its importance has grown in recent years. Since 2018, the average serve speed among top 10 players has increased from 116 to 120.2 mph. For Andy, this indicator remained at the same level as five years ago (116). This season, the top 10 players take 85.38% of the games on their serve, while the Scotsman only 73. He spends too much energy, instead of hammering a few aces and quickly move on to the next rally.

However, even such weaknesses do not explain Murray’s bleak statistics. He serves unstably, but uses the same strengths as before: he actively moves along the baseline, aggressively accepts and chases opponents in the corners with sharp crosses. If in the coming years circumstances turn out in favor of Andy, with such a game he will definitely have a chance to replenish the list of titles and climb several dozen lines in the ranking. “Over the past year, Murray has tried to adapt the style,” says Matthew Willis. – He plays candles more often and tries to shorten the rallies. He has enough intelligence to pull himself up in other aspects and improve results. ”

