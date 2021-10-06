Angelina Jolie and her grown-up children shopping in Paris

Angelina Jolie with her children went to the Eurotrip! For a short time in Paris, the star has already managed to show several new images in her favorite colors.

Angelina Jolie (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images)

The 46-year-old actress was filmed by the paparazzi with 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old Knox on the way to a restaurant near the Eiffel Tower. Fans have noticed how quickly Jolie and Pitt’s kids have grown!

Angelina looked stunning in a black wrap dress and matching pointed pumps. She pulled her dark locks into a soft hairdo and donned a dark green face mask amid the ongoing pandemic. Meanwhile, Zakhara attracted attention with her colorful image: the girl appeared in a green dress with long sleeves and an orange print.

Her younger siblings looked more casual: Shiloh wore a black hoodie and white pants, while Knox wore a dark sweatshirt and cargo pants. Earlier in the day, Angelina, Pax, Shiloh and Zakhara were photographed shopping at KITHs and a Guerlain store.

As you know, this journey takes place against the backdrop of the ongoing struggle between Brad and Angelina for custody of their five minor children. Their eldest 19-year-old adult son, Maddox, is not the subject of custody struggles. However, he is also in the spotlight: now there is a new documentary that investigates his scandalous adoption.

In May 2021, Pitt was granted joint custody. Angelina is trying to challenge this decision.

Ajelina Jolie with children (Photo: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Netflix)