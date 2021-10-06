Ariana Grande entered the Guinness Book of Records

4 February 2021 13:34
The singer broke another record on the music chart.
American singer and actress, Grammy award winner Ariana Grande was included in the Guinness Book of Records. The new album Positions brought her success. His releases peaked at # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 five times in their debut week. This record was officially registered by the Guinness Book of Records.
This is not the first success in the work of Ariana Grande. For 8 years of her career, she has already set 20 music records and became the only singer with such achievements. Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Drake and Travis Scott each had three top debuts, while Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and BTS each had two.
In 2019, Ariana broke The Beatles’ 55-year record. Three of her compositions at once took first places in the rating of the 100 most popular songs of the week in the United States according to the Billboard magazine. And her CD Sweetener was recognized as the best pop album and received a Grammy award. And the singer is also a recognized YouTube star. The video for the song Thank U, Next gained more than 47 million views per day. Many stars took part in its filming – Troy Sivan, Chris Jenner, Jennifer Coolidge, Jonathan Bennett, the actors of the series “Victorious” almost in full force.
Photo source: Legion-Media
Author: Olga Malozemova