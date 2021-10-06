Atalanta may part with the Russian national team midfielder in winter, a view from Bergamo. Sport-Express

Eugenio Sorrentino, who heads the Bergama edition of Terzo Tempo Sport Magazine, commented on the situation with Miranchuk for SE.

Oleksiy Miranchuk will not become a player in the starting line-up at Atalanta, and recently he rarely comes out as a substitute. In Italy, they even began to write that in winter the Russian would leave the Gasperini team – a message about this appeared in Calciomercato.

SE decided to find out what they thought about the situation in Bergamo and turned to Eugenio Sorrentino, head of the Bergama edition of Terzo Tempo Sport Magazine.

“For the second year I have been asking the head coach of Gasperini questions about Miranchuk,” Sorrentino began. – I have great sympathy for Russia and very much hoped that a player from your country would be able to become a noticeable figure in Bergamo. But now the second season with the participation of Miranchuk is in full swing, and he still remains a player on the bench. Moreover, recently Alexei has disappeared from the field altogether, he does not even come out to replace.

That is why I am trying to find out from Gasperini what is the matter. With every new question I ask, the head coach of Atalanta gets annoyed, it seems, more and more. On the eve of the match between Atalanta and Milan, he told me that from a human point of view, he has no complaints about Miranchuk, who is a very positive guy from all points of view and who has no questions in the training process. And on the field Miranchuk does not appear solely for tactical reasons.

Translated from Gasperini’s language, this means that during all this time the coach did not understand in what position and in what role Miranchuk can bring maximum benefit to the team. It confirms what seemed to me from the very beginning, but all the time I did not want to admit: when they bought Miranchuk, Gasperini only understood in too general terms what this player was. Today it is obvious that Alexey, unfortunately, simply does not fit into Gasperini’s schemes and game model, although he has already tried a bunch of options.

As of today, I have not heard or read that Miranchuk had specific proposals from other clubs. But if things go on like this, that is, Miranchuk will not even come out as a substitute, then Atalanta may well decide to sell the Russian or lease him out in January, why not?

If I begin to understand Gasperini’s position, I don’t know what Miranchuk himself thinks about his stay in Bergamo. I have not read or seen a single interview with him, I do not know what is in his heart. In general, sometimes I get the impression that this is an invisible man, he is so invisible in life. Several times I saw Miranchuk at the airport, when he flew away somewhere with the team: he is kind of detached, lonely, as if on his own. How to behave is, of course, his own business: perhaps Alexei is simply a closed character. But the trouble is that with such closeness and even alienation, Miranchuk objectively finds it difficult to express himself vividly in a country like Italy.