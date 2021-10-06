Averina’s sisters sensationally lost to a 16-year-old rival at a tournament in Moscow – who is Lala Kramarenko?

The Averins sensationally lost to their 16-year-old rival. But we won’t see her at the World Cup

At the international tournament in rhythmic gymnastics in Moscow, the sisters Averins sensationally lost to a young compatriot Lale Kramarenko… She is only 16 years old, but she is already performing her signature element, which not all champions have!

Maybe Lala will go to the 2024 Olympics, and not Averina’s sisters?

Best in Ribbon Exercise

The international competitions in rhythmic gymnastics Olympico Cup ended in Moscow, where the Averina sisters won their first victories after the Olympic Games.

On the first day, the gymnasts competed in the all-around, where Dina and Arina Averin took the first two places, gaining incredibly high scores. The third result was shown by 16-year-old Lala Kramarenko. But at the same time, the bronze award was presented Elzhane Tanieva from Kazakhstan, since according to the rules of the tournament, no more than two athletes from one country can be on the podium.





Dina Averina won the first tournament after the Olympics. The ratings are simply amazing!

However, the very next day Kramarenko took a convincing revenge. In exercises with a ribbon, Lale managed to surpass the result of the Averins and take first place in this form.

The fact that it was the exercises with the ribbon that decided the fate of the medals at the Tokyo Olympics gives this victory a spice. The judges decided that the Averins with the ribbon did not perform well enough.

It’s too early to talk about competition with the Averins

Now Lala Kramarenko is called the future of Russian artistic gymnastics. This is not surprising: the young gymnast even performs her own nominal element at competitions, which was recently officially registered by the International Federation – a pirouette with a bent leg.





“I will go down in history.” In honor of the 16-year-old Russian gymnast, a complex element was named

However, it is too early to say that a new leader has appeared in Russian rhythmic gymnastics. In other exercises with individual objects, the Averins still turned out to be stronger. In exercises with the ball, Dina became better, and Arina won the hoop and clubs. Nevertheless, in each of these types, Lala Kramarenko was second only to the Averins and showed the third result.

#further more

It should be said that initially the Olympico Cup was conceived as a children’s tournament, but this year international competitions for adults were also held within its framework. For the Averin sisters, this tournament was an excellent opportunity to test the programs and regain confidence after the Olympics. And at the end of October they will perform at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan.

“The Olympico Cup international tournament has ended. It is an indescribable feeling to return to the carpet again and perform with such support in the hall and on the other side of the screen.

Thank you very much to Irina Aleksandrovna, Vera Nikolaevna, Veronika Borisovna, all the specialists of our large team for their preparation, support and faith in us.

We love you #furthermore “, – the girls wrote in their” instagram “.

Now it is clear that there is no talk of any end to the Averins’ sports career. Dina and Arina remain the strongest gymnasts in Russia and it is likely that we will see them again at the Olympic Games – 2024 in Paris. Unless, of course, Kramarenko makes a qualitative leap and does not get ahead of the sisters in the fight for a place at the main sports start of the three-year cycle.