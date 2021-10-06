Ben Affleck talks about worsening his alcoholism while filming Justice League

Ben Affleck featured on The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast and revealed that while filming Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2016, he faced serious alcohol problems.

“On the set of Justice League I started drinking too much and it was hard to resist, to face it, hard to deal with. I have been sober for some time now and I feel very good – as healthy as I can. And the process of recovering from alcoholism was truly instructive, – said the actor. – If you knew how many actors, directors and screenwriters were alcoholics or had other addictions – I mean, this is common in Hollywood. I worked with actors who came to the set drunk! But I didn’t do that. I drank alone in my living room and just passed out with whiskey in hand. But I was sober. “

Affleck also admitted that he decided to play Batman for the sake of his children.

“I wore his costume for my son’s birthday and it was worth every moment of suffering in Justice League,” he added.

We will remind, this year HBO Max plans to release the director’s version of “Justice League”. Zack Snyder showed the first footage of the tape last summer. Also, Ben Affleck will once again return to the image of Batman in a solo film about The Flash, which will be directed by the director of the horror film “It” Andres Muschetti.