Black Widow was supposed to be played by another actress

Today, Scarlett Johansson is strongly associated with the image of the Black Widow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for many. However, as it turned out, she was far from the only one who tried for this role. The actress was able to play a Soviet spy only after another actress, Emily Blunt, refused the offer.

Shot from the movie “The Avengers”

Today, the star regrets that she never got to play in The Avengers, but Emily simply could not do otherwise. Blunt was signed to 20th Century Fox to star in The Devil Wears Prada, as well as Fox’s travels for Gulliver’s Travels. Then the actress did not want to participate in this project, and even instead of Marvel, although a pleasant atmosphere reigned on the set. It annoyed her that “such a situation had happened at all,” and she had no choice.

Emily Blunt (Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images)

Blunt was especially offended by the fact that her partner on the set in Marvel was supposed to be Robert Downey Jr., whom the actress simply adores: “I love Iron Man, and when I was offered Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. “Emily said. “I really wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. That would be awesome. ”

Emily Blunt (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / WireImage)

However, Blunt doubts how organic she would have looked like a comic book heroine: “But I don’t know if superhero movies are right for me. They are not in my line. I don’t like them in general, ”said the star on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.