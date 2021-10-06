Black Widow will premiere on July 9 simultaneously in theaters and at Disney +

Black Widow is set to premiere on July 9th. The film about the superheroine Natasha Romanoff will be shown simultaneously in cinemas and on the Disney + streaming service. About it reported Marvel Studios.

Disney + subscribers with Premium Access will be able to watch the feed. To do this, they will need to pay an additional $ 30 – previously, the same rules were set for the cartoon “Raya and the Last Dragon” and the remake of “Mulan”.

The streaming service will have two more major premieres in the coming months. On May 28, Cruella will be released simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney +, and on June 18, the cartoon “Luka” will be shown on the streaming platform – it will not have a theatrical release.

The Disney film company has also changed the release dates of several of its projects. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings due September 3, Protagonist August 13, King’s Man Begins December 22, Deep Waters January 14, 2022, Death on the Nile February 11, 2022 of the year.

The release of “Black Widow” was originally scheduled for May 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the premiere was postponed. Scarlett Johansson starred in the film, along with David Harbor, Florence Pugh, O-T Fugbenley and Rachel Weisz.

Johansson plays a member of the Avengers, who are forced to return to their homeland to meet with her family and deal with the mistakes of the past. Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War.