https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210922/pitt-1751267353.html

Brad Pitt filed a new lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt filed a new lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt filed a new lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

Actor Brad Pitt has filed a new lawsuit against ex-wife, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie over their shared estate in France worth more than $ 60 million, Radio Sputnik, 09/22/2021

2021-09-22T11: 58

2021-09-22T11: 58

2021-09-22T11: 59

France

Hollywood

angelina jolie (voight)

brad pitt (william bradley)

podcasts – radio sputnik

show business – radio sputnik

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/147755/08/1477550893_0:56:2929:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_0d321b00bc81183a081df00886fa8238.jpg

Getting out of a relationship: how to leave if you can’t stay

Every adult at least once, but faced with a relationship that does not develop. The feeling that you are walking in a circle, repeating the same pattern in different ways. Nothing new happened yesterday and today, but what will happen tomorrow? And tomorrow will be the beginning of a new path in a vicious circle of misunderstanding, resentment, unjustified jealousy, anxiety. This is a destructive relationship, when people cannot go beyond the walls of their own created, torturing themselves and those who are nearby. Who is unhappy in such a situation – the aggressor or the victim? Perhaps both. But how to find the strength in yourself, to understand that relationships do not bring happiness and one day get out of them without looking back? A clinical psychologist talks about this in the new episode of the podcast “Doctor, what’s wrong with me?” Guest – clinical psychologist Sergei Miloslavsky.

audio / mpeg