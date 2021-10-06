https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210922/pitt-1751267353.html
Brad Pitt filed a new lawsuit against Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt filed a new lawsuit against Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt filed a new lawsuit against Angelina Jolie
Actor Brad Pitt has filed a new lawsuit against ex-wife, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie over their shared estate in France worth more than $ 60 million, Radio Sputnik, 09/22/2021
MOSCOW, September 22 / Radio Sputnik. Actor Brad Pitt has filed a new lawsuit against ex-wife, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie over their shared estate in France worth more than $ 60 million. spouse. Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in August 2014 after seven years of marriage. In 2016, the actress filed for divorce. All this time, the former spouses were suing for custody of the children. At the end of May 2021, the court ruled that Jolie and Pitt will be equally responsible for the children and raising them, with the exception of the already adult Maddox. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that Jolie, exhausted from the showdown with Pitt, scared fans with her appearance. on business. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.
